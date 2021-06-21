An early morning fire at the Valero Three Rivers Refinery triggered alarms and sirens that woke area residents just after 5 a.m. on Sunday, June 6, but reportedly resulted in no injuries.
Personnel with the Three Rivers Volunteer Fire Department, Live Oak County Emergency Services Coordinator Bobby Joe Stewart, Three Rivers Police Chief Vance Roberts, the George West Volunteer Fire Department, Acadian EMS, the Texas Department of Public Safety and employees with Union Pacific Railroad, which has train tracks located nearby, were all notified. Traffic on state Highway 72 near the Valero and the train tracks were temporarily closed to traffic during the response, according to a public safety record obtained from the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office.
Live Oak County dispatch services received the call at 5:12 a.m. reporting the fire at Valero.
At 5:22 a.m., a report was issued to prevent traffic from traveling down Highway 72 West in Three Rivers near the refinery, and the DPS office in Corpus Christi was notified of the road closure.
The public safety report notes that Highway 72 was reopened to traffic at 8:14 a.m., and Union Pacific was notified shortly thereafter that train traffic could resume.
Local emergency response personnel were on the scene for about three hours.
Valero representatives were contacted with questions about the extent of the damage and the impact on the refinery, but details were not available.
Darcy Schroeder, a public information representative for Valero, released the following statement on the company’s behalf:
“On Sunday morning around 5 a.m., a fire was reported at Valero’s Three Rivers Refinery. Valero’s emergency response team quickly responded. Due to their efforts, we did not have any injuries or off-site impacts.Repair work is underway. As always, the health and safety of our workers and community is our top priority. We appreciate the diligent work from our emergency response team and the effective coordination and support from city and county officials.”
