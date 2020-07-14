MCMULLEN COUNTY – A male in his 30s is the first COVID-19 confirmed case in the county, according to a press release by Judge James Teal today at 10:30 a.m.
The Department of State Health Services is supporting the county by identifying any close contacts of the patient, so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms.
The DSHS Public Health Region 11 is reminding the public that is conducting contact investigation on persons who have tested positive to determine possible exposure to others.
If the health department has not contacted you, there is no need to take any action at this time, according to the press release.
The DSHS Public Health Region 11 an tthe county continue to work together against COVID.
“We are vigilant and reporting results for COVID-19 in the region,” Dr. Emilie Prot, DO, MPH, Regional Medical Director, Region 11 said in the press release. “We are also working together to educate and promote social distancing and staying at home.”
In order to share facts and not fear, according to the press release, we continue to emphasize the importance of prevention and there are simple steps everyone can take to help prevent spreading the virus:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• If soap and water are not available, use a 60 percent alcohol-based hand sanitizer
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick
• Stay at home when you are sick
• Cover your mouth when you cough, or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
• Clean and frequently disinfect touched objects and surfaces
• Practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away
• Stay at home and stop the spread of COVID-19.
