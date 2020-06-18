GEORGE WEST – The Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center is hosting two separate events leading up to the 4th of July.
Starting July 3, a ‘Patriotic Flotilla’ will kick off as paddlers decorate their kayak, canoe, or anything that floats in a patriotic theme at the Live Oak County public boat ramp.
The free event is at 10 a.m. with the judging held at 10:15 a.m. by local officials.
Cash prizes will be given with $100 for first place, $50 for second and $25 for third.
The stretch is the Nueces River Paddling Trail encompassing 4.4 miles from the Live Oak County public boat ramp off Airport Road to the Nueces River Bridge off U.S. 59.
For more information to reserve a free T-shirt by tomorrow, June 19 call 361-449-2033, or 361-362-3322.
Then, the Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center will host an event on the 4th of July starting at noon at the GW City Park.
“Everything will be free,” Rena McWilliams, from the chamber said. “We ask the public to bring their own canopies and lawn chairs for a place to sit. We are providing cold water as well.”
There will be a DJ playing music throughout the day, along with live music and kid’s activities.
“We are going to give away free hot dogs, chips and a drink,” Rena said. “We will have funnel cakes and cotton candy for the everyone. We will have face painting and a create-your-own patriotic hat sponsored by the GW Cub Scouts.”
A sack race for the children and a jalapeno eating contest are planned. Live music will start with Tim Humphrey at 1 p.m. and 5-Card Draw at 4 p.m.
“We will have a patriotic giveaway bag filled with goodies for everyone too,” Rena said.
The event is from 12-6 p.m. at the GW City Park Saturday, July 4 and is sponsored by the GW Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center.