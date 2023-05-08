Garcia promises whole salary to handicap ramps

A drive down School Road in Three Rivers might give voters some insight into why Joe Garcia is running for city council. In fact, every pothole, bump and washout is a reason to run for Garcia.
“Have you ever driven down the roads in Three Rivers?” Garcia asked. “They are bad. They haven’t been fixed in a long time. I know there have been repairs but a temporary fix to a permanent problem is not the solution.”
To Garcia, patching potholes is a waste of taxpayer money, and he is focused on making the most out of a taxpayer’s dollar.
“It would save the taxpayers money in the long run if we were able to spend a big chunk of money up front and have the roads fixed,” Garcia said. “Not only that, but the Three Rivers City Park parking lot needs to be replaced. The whole thing is completely trashed. The basketball court is falling apart and kids can’t play on it anymore. I would like to see that redone for the kids.”
Roads and parks aside, Garcia has pledged every penny of his city council salary to fund a program for handicap accessibility ramps.
“If I'm elected, the money I make will go towards helping build ramps for the elderly and individuals in need of handicap services,” Garcia said. “I would also like the money to go to people who can’t afford wheelchairs and things of that nature. There are programs that people can apply for but then they have to qualify and I just want to help them out. I won’t bring anything home from the city if I’m elected.”
Garcia doesn’t have any city council experience, but he has lived in the city for almost his whole life and cares deeply for his community.\
“I have a heart and the will for the people of Three Rivers and I really just want the city to be better,” Garcia said.
When Garcia isn’t hanging out with his wife Jennifer and his sons Colton and Cameron, he drives belly dump trucks for a Three Rivers company that does road construction.
“I may not have the experience that some people have but I have the desire to make the community better,” Garcia said. “I want it to be what it could be and what it should be.”
You can vote for Garcia or your favorite Three Rivers candidate on Saturday, May 6.