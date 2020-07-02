GEORGE WEST – The Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center recently canceled all events planned for the Fourth of July Saturday.
A ‘Patriotic Flotilla’ was scheduled July 3, where participants would decorate their kayak, canoe, or boat and float the Nueces River Paddling Trail.
And the chamber had an eventful schedule planned for the Fourth of July including games, children activities and live music, but due to a spike in COVID cases within the county the event has been canceled.
Chris Filoteo is the editor at The Progress and can be reached at 830-254-8088, or at karnes@mySouTex.com.