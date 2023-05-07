George West Chamber hosts SBA Resource Fair

According to the latest census, approximately 10.5 million individuals applied to start a business in 2021 and 2022 combined. In order to support the business owners of South Texas , the George West Chamber of Commerce hosted the Small Business Resource Fair on Tuesday April 25.
Representatives from a number of organizations including the United States Small Business Administration, Del Mar College, the United States Department of Agriculture and many more educated local business owners and other attendees on the grants, loans, and other resources available to anyone interested in starting or sustaining a business.
“Things are changing daily in our community,” Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Angie Ponce said. “Things are becoming more advanced and they’re being done differently, and it’s important for small business owners to keep up with those things.”
The resource fair provided attendees with insight into how to market their business.
“First we had Myspace,” Ponce said. “Now we have Facebook and Snapchat and Instagram. Those things are going to help us advertise our businesses. If we are going to grow then we have to know how to utilize them.”
Resource fairs like the one hosted last week allow local businesses the opportunity to network with other local businesses and representatives from organizations that offer start-up, advertising and renovation funds.
“Some people don’t have the money to start a business or advertise or renovate, but that’s where groups like SBA come in,” Ponce said.
The George West and Three Rivers Chambers of Commerce advertise community events on their respective social media accounts daily.