GEORGE WEST – A city resident is out on bond pending consideration of his case by a grand jury after his arrest in connection with a recent incident near Three Rivers.
According to Live Oak County Sheriff Larry Busby, 28-year-old David Rodriguez turned himself in to the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office May 15. He was the subject of an arrest warrant charging him with terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury, which was in relation to an attempted break in that occurred May 9 at approximately 5 am. at a home west of Three Rivers.
Busby said earlier that surveillance video at a home on County Road 402 captured an unknown man attempting to get into the residence and that the man was carrying a semi-automatic rifle, possibly an AR-15. No one was at home at the time.
In the days following the incident, Busby said investigators determined that the man in the video was Rodriguez and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
“He found out that we were looking for him and he turned himself in,” the sheriff said. “He was out of town working on a pipeline when we went to his house looking for him.”
Busby said that as part of the investigation, deputies also recovered an “AR-style” rifle.
According to Live Oak County Jail records, Rodriguez was released May 16 after posting $3,000 bond. If convicted, he faces up to 180 days in jail, a fine of up to $2,000 or both.