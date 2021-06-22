A rich historic past and an uncertain future for one of the oldest buildings in George West – the former West Hotel in the 100 block of Houston Street – drew several local residents to a recent meeting at Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre to focus on possibilities for the property.
“I know you are here because you care about the city of George West and because you’ve had a gripe or two about the 100 block of Houston Street,” said Glynis Strause, chairman of the George West Building Standards Commission at the June 7 event. She noted the dilapidated state of the 100 block of the street which is in sharp contrast to the 300 block, which has seen extensive renovations in recent years.
“We’re not going to gripe tonight; we’re going to dream. Nothing that’s going to happen will happen without collaboration. It’s going to take all of us to save the 100 block of Houston Street. Whatever is going into the West Hotel building has to be sustainable – it has to be something that can pay the rent and the air conditioning and stay there a while – not a fly-by-night operation in other words. It has to be something people will be interested in going to.”
The options, Strause said, are to do nothing, to demolish the structure or to refurbish it and get it up to code.
“If we do nothing and let it decay, we are saying it should be demolished,” she said.
Strause said the structure was built in 1915 as a hotel for railroad workers coming through the George West community.
The building is currently owned by Clay and Erin Jostes, who have paid for some repairs, including a new roof.
In past decades, a bank had operated on site, and from 1993 to 2003, a portion of the building housed the West Hotel Emporium, which allowed area residents to sell arts and crafts there.
“It’s simply too big of a project for any one person to take on, unless you have 2 or 3 million to sink into it,” Strause said.
She pointed to renovations of dilapidated buildings in Cuero, led by Robert Oliver, as examples of historic buildings being preserved and repurposed. She noted that rehab of the West Hotel could spark other downtown improvements, as well.
“One example right here is the Dobie West Theatre,” Strause said. “This building was in poor shape before it was renovated, and now the whole block looks better. “This is a great example of what can happen if we work together as a community.”
Helping organize the meeting were the George West Chamber of Commerce, the Live Oak County Historical Commission, the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre Board of Directors and the city of George West.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•