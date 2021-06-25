A Live Oak County grand jury made the following indictments in May:
• Johnny Joe Altman, 32, of Corpus Christi, on six counts, including assault on a public servant, attempt to take a weapon from a peace officer, endangering a child and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Celestine Barrera, 38, of Sandra, for assault- family violence.
• Kevin Justin Cantrell, 34, of George West, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence and assault on a public servant.
• Salomon Ezekiel Charon, 24, of San Antonio, on seven counts, including attempted murder of a public servant, aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest with a vehicle, aggravated kidnapping, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Earl Carl Erickson, 57, of Livingston, for bail jumping.
• Jesse Esparza, 44, of San Antonio, for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest with a vehicle.
• Michael Ray Gasaway, 38, address unavailable, for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Deshawn Jamarr Hamilton, 25, of San Antonio, for possession of marijuana.
• Dominic Jordan Hernandez, 26, of Three Rivers, for possession of a controlled substance.
• Victor Hernandez Jr., 23, of San Antonio, on seven counts, including attempted capital murder of a public servant, aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest with a vehicle, aggravated kidnapping, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Adan Martinez III, 42, of Beeville, possession of a controlled substance.
• Wesley Nelson, 31, of Three Rivers, for family violence-strangulation.
• Christopher Wade Parker, 41, of George West, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence.
• Vidal Hismael Ramirez, 62, of George West, for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.
• Eduardo Villarreal, 39, of Universal City, for evading arrest with a vehicle.
• Ehab Sadeek, 48, of Winchester, Massachusetts, for four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and online solicitation of a child.
