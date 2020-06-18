GEORGE WEST – For roughly six years, the George West Steakhouse has been serving up steaks with a smile.
But with COVID-19 taking a toll on pretty much everything, owner George Chryssos takes pride in continuing tradition during this time.
“I miss the normal times,” he laughed. “There has been an adjustment after we initially shut down, but we are making everything work.”
Given the fact people visit any steakhouse for a dining experience, providing takeout only service was quickly learned.
“We aren’t set up like a drive-thru place,” George said. “We had to designate more space for to-go supplies at first. We had to adjust a little bit due to our dining experience over to-go orders.”
Another contributing factor during the initial shut down was ordering and finding enough supplies.
“It was hard to find the products we often use,” George said. “We can’t find cutlery kits, takeout bags or foam boxes sometimes.”
With beef sales skyrocketing throughout the country as well, George stated he has kept a full menu throughout the entire COVID pandemic.
“It’s been hard with the soaring prices of beef,” he said. “Prices of some of our items have doubled since we initially shut down. Beef plants have closed that leads to supply issues is the most difficult issue.”
The steakhouse experienced an initial obstacle when solely moving to to-go only orders.
“Everything takes more time with to-go orders,” George said. “It’s a lot more work for the back of the house workers to package everything rather than just using a dining plate. We had to provide extra training for the kitchen to eliminate mistakes. We don’t want to forget anything when it comes to a takeout order. We did maintain our full menu without any price gouging throughout the entire time.”
After the latest restriction lifted, the steakhouse can host 75 guests at 75 percent capacity.
“Texas has been aggressive with reopening and now I see a lot more people dining in,” George said. “We had quite a bit of people tell us they are glad we are open again. That makes us feel good and we appreciate the support because without them we can’t be there.”
The hours of operation are Monday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and the steakhouse is located at 302 Houston St.