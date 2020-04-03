LIVE OAK COUNTY – Three Rivers and George West ISD’s have officially extended its closure through Monday, May 4.
Both schools are striving to continue its levels of education through this time.
“The teachers are providing online support via Zoom meetings with the students. Zoom is an application that provides the avenue to conduct an online meeting,” TRISD Superintendent Les Dragon said.
“Many teachers have reached out to their students for academic lessons. We also use online programs such as Study Island, Fast Forward, Quill, Moby Max, Khan Academy, and other links that provide instructional support. We are working earnestly to assist our students with Wi-Fi capability and with the help of our technology director, Mr. Daniel Fernandez, are moving quickly towards purchasing mobile ‘Hot Spots’ for our students. For those families without Internet, we have homework packets for pick up.”
George West ISD Superintendent Jim Rosebrock is proud of teachers working diligently as students learn from home.
“I am very proud of the George West community. Our teachers have been superstars,” Rosebrock said.
“I am most proud of how fast our staff was able to begin teaching our students remotely. We launched our remote teaching on March 17. While many districts were still in the planning process, we were in full implementation mode by Tuesday, March 17. We are delivering instruction through Google Classroom Google Meets, Loom and Instructional Packets. All teachers have provided work through April 17 at this time. We have established a hotline that is manned from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday for any student or parent that has a question or problem that needs to be addressed. We are delivering instructional packets and meals to our students in rural areas.”
Teachers continue to strive in unprecedented times at both ISD’s.
“Teachers are doing things without being asked. They are faithfully reaching out to their students and designing lessons in an online format. Many of these individuals probably did not have much instruction in this department during their college training days. The faculty and staff are meeting online and taking classes on Eduhero in an attempt to keep their minds sharp,” Dragon said.
Rosebrock said, “I am so proud of our teachers. We have established teams for support for those that were not as familiar with using the Google Suite of products to deliver instruction. They have regularly scheduled meetings on Google Meets as grade levels, departments or entire faculty to tweak what they are doing to better serve our students. They have all been rock stars.”
Teachers had to quickly adapt in order to provide education to every student.
“We realize that this is a mindset change for everyone involved in terms of online learning. I think this event will change the future of teaching. There is some frustration that we cannot return to school. We miss our students. Parents have been supportive and have thanked our principals and teachers for keeping our children safe in these trying times. Many folks have asked whether we will return to school or is this it for the rest of the year,” Dragon said.
GWISD is looking to move away from packets.
“Our goal is to move away from instructional packets. We are checking out electronic devices to families that do not have any at home, we are working on getting internet access points in remote areas of the district, we are working with internet providers to get free internet to all our families. We are concerned about the safety of our staff and students and constantly looking for ways to move away from instructional packets so we can practice social distancing and remove having to handle packets. All of our staff wear gloves while handling packets to reduce the chance of spreading the virus,” Rosebrock said.