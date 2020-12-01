A
strong educational foundation has prevented students in the George West school district from losing too much ground in their knowledge, Acting Superintendent Roland Quesada told the school board during its November meeting.
“Some of the students have taken assessments for the first time since school started in August,” he said. “We were anxious to see how the kids were doing academically, and what kind of slide there would be (because of missed days resulting from COVID-19).
“The preliminary results are encouraging. It actually wasn’t as bad as we were expecting. The students have a strong foundation which helped them retain a lot of what they had learned.”
One area where there was a noticeable dip was in math, Quesada said, “but we feel that we can make that up.”
When the school year started Aug. 13, Quesada said 30 percent of students were enrolled in online classes, with the remainder returning to campus.
“At first glance, (academic regression) is not all that bad,” he said. “We feel with some interventions in January we’ll be back where we need to be academically. We are using assessments provided by the Texas Education Agency.”
The hard work of GWISD staff has kept the learning environment strong despite all the disruptions faced at the end of the previous school year and to start the current year, Quesada said.
“Our hats are off to the teachers and principals for doing such a fine job, bearing down and showing grit as the kids came back to school,” he said.
“We have some new students in the district this year and there have been some challenges. We are showing them the George West way. It can be kind of hard for them to adjust when they are used to other rules and guidelines but we are getting them to where we need them to be.
“There’s been a lot of movement across the state because of economics, and it’s definitely having an impact on education statewide.”
The district has 1,040 students enrolled “so we’re hanging in there with our numbers,” Quesada said.
