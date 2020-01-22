GEORGE WEST – Marty Haggard, son of country legend, Merle Haggard, kicks off the 2020 Legends of Country Music series at the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre, on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m.
The 2020 Legends of Country Music series will feature sons of famous country music legends: in February, Marty Haggard, son of Merle Haggard; in June, Mel Tillis, Jr., son of Mel Tillis; and in September, Dean Miller, son of Roger Miller, as well as a tribute to Patsy Cline in March.
Marty toured with his own band as well as touring with his dad. He also spent 10 years writing and singing spirituals, playing in churches and witnessing for Jesus.
In 2010, Marty was inspired to begin a tribute project for his dad, whom he considers “the best country singer/songwriter ever.” This project has produced albums as well as concerts across the country, including the one coming to George West.
Marty’s “Tribute to Merle Haggard, My Dad” concerts recognize the great influence his dad has had on his life and his music. Growing up, Marty traveled with his dad. He absorbed the impact of his father and other country greats. The power of the experience has made him the singer/songwriter he is today. As he states plainly in his song, “Apple,” “the apple never falls too far from its tree.”
Don’t miss Marty Haggard’s tribute to his dad at the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre. Tickets are $26 in advance and $30 at the door.
For more information go to the theater website at www.dobie-westtheatre.com or call 361-436-1098.