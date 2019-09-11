Week two of the Texas high school football season saw both of our Live Oak County football teams in action.
The George West Longhorns faced the Nixon-Smiley Mustangs and looked to add another game to their win column heading in to a clash against the Goliad Tigers, and the Three Rivers Bulldogs sought their first win of the season against the La Villa Cardinals.
Mission accomplished for both teams. Here’s a recap of what happened last weekend and a look at what the Longhorns and Bulldogs face this week.
GW trounces Nixon- Smiley
The Longhorns raced to a 50-0 lead against the Nixon Smiley Mustangs in their first home game of 2019 and then put things on cruse control, earning a 50-7 win.
Once again the Horns proved adept at scoring both on the ground and through the air, and showed the ability to strike quickly or sustain long drives.
Smiley’s long touchdown came late in the game on a quarterback keeper that turned into a long yard touchdown run.
One impressive thing about Smiley is that two of their football players also are members of the band, and they joined the marching band at halftime.
In fact, one football player actually did triple duty, serving as a drum major, a band member and a football player.
Both teams also showed great sportsmanship. After the game, Smiley football players joined George West on the Longhorn sidelines and honored George West by standing in tribute while the Longhorn band played the school song.
George West returned the favor and walked to the Mustangs side of the field to stand in tribute while Smiley’s band played their school song.
It was certainly a nice touch that reflected well on both schools, their students and their fans.
This week, the Longhorns will host a team that has been a major thorn in their side for several seasons — the Goliad Tigers.
Goliad is 0-2 so far this season, but don’t let it fool you. The Tigers have fallen to Columbus and perennial powerhouse Refugio in their first two games, and would like nothing better than to continue their winning ways against George West.
Goliad handed George West its only regular season loss in 2018, breaking open a tight game by scoring 27 points in a dominant third quarter performance.
George West is looking to snap a losing streak to Goliad this year, but the Tigers will be going all out to avoid an 0-3 start.
I would call it a grudge match, but that’s probably not the right word for it. Nevertheless, this will be a huge game for both teams, regardless of season records or past results.
The week of Sept. 20, the Longhorns will have an open date.
TR clips Cardinals’ wings
After a tough start against Falls City in the season-opener, the Three Rivers Bulldogs put the past behind them in a 41-20 victory over the La Villa Cardinals in a neutral site game held in Premont, south of Alice.
For the third straight week, the Bulldogs will take the show on the road, traveling to Bruni to face the Badgers.
Three Rivers’ offense put together some nice drives in compiling more than 40 points after being kept off the scoreboard a week earlier.
Nevertheless, opening with three straight games away from the friendly confines of Bulldog Stadium is a tough way to start the season.
The home opener on Sept. 20 against Karnes City can’t get here soon enough for fans eagerly awaiting a home game.
Last year, the Bulldogs topped Bruni by the unusual score of 1-0. That’s because the Badgers forfeited the game to Three Rivers.
A week earlier, Bruni had been brutalized by Freer, 35-0. Despite the tough start, Bruni put things together and made a playoff run before La Pryor ended the Badgers’ season.
This year, Bruni seems to be much improved early in the season, at least if its game with Freer is any indication. The Badgers still fell short to Freer, but the game was much closer, 17-14.
The last time TR and Bruni actually met on the football field was back in October 2017, when the Bulldogs topped the Badgers, 26-12.
Area volleyball notes
After a slow start, the Three Rivers Lady Bulldogs have put together some hard-fought victories in their last couple of matches.
Earlier this season, Coach Alyssa Perez told me that she expected there to be some growing pains, because there are new players adjusting to the system, and returning veterans were being asked to do some new things for the team.
With a pair of consecutive wins heading into Tuesday night’s clash, it’s great to see the Lady Bulldogs putting things together.
The McMullen County High School Cowgirls also have also battled adversity this season, playing mostly schools that are bigger, but have still held their own.
The Cowgirls had notched an 11-12 overall record heading into Tuesday’s nights game.
The George West Lady Longhorns, meanwhile, are 5-7 so far this season according to the MaxPreps high school athletics website.
In their most recent game, against Jourdanton on Friday, Sept. 6, the Lady Longhorns fell in three games, 16-25, 25-19, 15-25 and 16-25.
Maykaylah Davis led the way for the Lady Longhorns with 13 kills and four aces, Caitlyn Jones had 22 blocks and Sven digs, and Crystal Amoles contributed 17 assists.
The George West girls were slated to play Calallen on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress.