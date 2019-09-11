GEORGE WEST – The varsity George West Longhorns football team hosted the Nixon-Smiley Mustangs on Friday, Sept. 6. The Longhorns made a statement early, hanging 20 points on the Mustangs in the first quarter on the way to a 50-7 win.
Quarterback Coltan Orr went 12-for-17 through the air, finishing with 311 yards, five touchdowns and an interception.
Devon Jackson completed two of four passes for eight yards in relief work.
Hunter Freeman reeled in five catches for 163 yards, including one which totaled 75 yards, finishing with two receiving scores on the night.
Jackson caught seven passes, including a 50-yarder, tallying 148 yards and three end zone trips.
John Zuniga caught one pass for eight yards. Jared Zuniga added one reception. Rory Campbell caught a pass for a two-point conversion.
Jackson carried the ball five times for 76 yards. John Zuniga recorded five carries for 71 yards and a touchdown. Hunter Freeman got free for a 33-yard scamper for a score, finishing with 37 yards on two carries.
Jake Snider had 33 yards on eight carries. Campbell rushed the ball once for 14 yards. Leonard Lane carried twice for 10 yards. Derek Freeman gained nine yards on his lone carry of the contest.
Fernando Castillo and Turner Lee led the defense with 10 total tackles apiece. John Zuniga had nine total tackles (two for loss), one hurry and a pass deflection.
Derek Freeman recorded eight tackles. Ryan Thomisee had eight tackles (one for loss). Devin Smith finished with seven tackles (one for loss, which forced a safety).
Lane recorded six tackles (one for loss), and caused a fumble. Logan Carroll recorded six tackles (one for loss), and caused a fumble.
Miguel Lopez posted six tackles and a fumble recovery. Riley Huie had five tackles and caused a fumble. Nickolas Rutherford tallied five tackles.
Bryan Chapa added five tackles and caused a fumble. Santiago Garcia had five tackles (one for loss). Caleb Vickery and Thomas Gentry secured four tackles each.
Jackson had two tackles and a pass deflection. Campbell and Gauge Lewis each added two tackles. Angel Serrano and Hunter Freeman recorded one tackle apiece.
Joseph Tidwell recovered a fumble. Tucker Wallek recovered a fumble.
Last week against Orange Grove, Wallek posted six total tackles (one for loss).
The Longhorns improve to 2-0 on the season, and will host the Goliad Tigers (0-2) on Friday, Sept. 13, at 7:30 p.m.