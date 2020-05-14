LIVE OAK COUNTY – Residents of the county can now rely on immediate response to emergencies by the use of a cell phone.
The Hyper-Reach emergency alert system will provide rapid notification of hazardous and urgent situations using a mix of telephone calls, text and email messages and TTY/TDD service for the hearing impaired, according to a press release.
Landline phones are automatically enrolled for community alerts, but weather alerts to landline phones with community and weather alerts to mobile phones and email addresses are only included when people enroll, according to a press release.
Citizens can also download the Hyper-Reach Anywhere app on their smartphone.
City and county officials have been updated on the service.
For more information about Hyper-Reach, go to hyper-reach.com, or call 855-266-8439 (855 2-Notify).