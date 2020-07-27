MCMULLEN COUNTY – Judge James Teal reported the county’s sixth confirmed COVID-19 case, July 23.
All six cases are active dating back to the county’s first case July 14.
According to Judge Teal, the second through fourth cases were confirmed July 18 with the fifth and sixth case confirmed July 22.
There are simple everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. These include;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Social distancing means remaining out of crowded public places were close contact with others may occur. Avoid mass gatherings and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.
• Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
• Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
• It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
Chris Filoteo is the editor at The Progress and can be reached at 830-254-8088, or at karnes@mySouTex.com.