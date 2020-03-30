Contributed information
THREE RIVERS – Inmate Fidel Lawrence Rodriguez was discovered missing from the Satellite Prison Camp in Three Rivers March 30 at 5:15 a.m., according to a press release.
Rodriguez is a 44-year-old Hispanic male with black hair, hazel eyes and is 5’11” tall weighing approximately 190 pounds.
The United States Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies were notified and an internal investigation was initiated.
Anyone with information about this individual should contact the United States Marshals Services at 361-888-3154.
Rodriguez was sentenced in the Western District of Texas to 120 months for Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
SPC Three Rivers is a minimum security facility that currently houses 242 male offenders.