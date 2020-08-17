LIVE OAK COUNTY – Judge Endercio Chapa has been appointed Justice of the Peace No. 3 after a recent commissioners court meeting.
The commissioners accepted the resignation from Judge Jim Lane at the meeting.
“The first of July, Judge Lane came to me and said it would be the best thing for him to resign,” Judge Jim Huff said. “He is concerned about his and his wife’s health.”
Judge Lane was appointed after Judge Jimmy Jones passed away earlier in the year.
“We appointed Judge Lane because he served at the same JP precinct at one time,” Judge Huff said.
July 24 was Judge Lane’s last day with the county.
Judge Chapa met the criteria for appointment after serving as JP No. 3 previously.
“The few appointments I have made are where the individuals have had prior experience with that position, or similar position,” Judge Huff said. “Judge Chapa met the criteria.”
Judge Chapa will serve until Dec. 31, 2020, but the November election will bear a newly elected JP for the position.
“The new year is when I will swear in the elected Judge for that precinct,” Judge Huff said. “The office will be filled by the election in November.”
