LIVE OAK COUNTY – Each year, the Live Oak Beefmaster Breeders Association presents a Legends Award to someone who has made positive contributions to the organization, which traces its beginning to an October 1974 meeting at the Three Rivers High School agriculture building.
Calling that meeting was a young ag teacher named Don Kasper, whose desire to form a Beefmaster association in Live Oak County was the genesis of an organization that has contributed millions to the state of Texas and Live Oak County through its cattle sales, the most recent of which took place on Jan. 10.
On Jan. 11, the association honored Kasper as its first-ever Golden Legends Award winner.
“He was a young teacher who was impressed with the quality of the cattle in Live Oak County,” said Anthony J. Mihalski, auctioneer and sale manager for the Live Oak County sale.
“In 1980 he was elected secretary/treasurer and he is still serving in that capacity. His strong leadership, service and commitment to Live Oak County and to the Beefmaster Breeders Association is astounding.”
Mihalski said in order to honor Kasper’s longtime dedication to the area and to the Beefmasters, a special award was created to honor him.
“This is the first time there has been a Golden Legends award, and it might be the only time,” Mihalski said. “Donnie Kasper’s contributions have been truly remarkable.”
Kasper said he has enjoyed being a part of the group.
“I’m honored to be a part to it, and appreciate the commitment and efforts of everyone involved,” Kasper said. “Being involved with this group means that I have friends everywhere.”
In 2017, Kasper was honored for 47 years of service to the Three Rivers Independent School District.
Doug Arnold, who previously served as an interim superintendent for TRISD and before that was a superintendent of Pawnee had high praise for Kasper when he was honored by the school district.
“We live in a country where our society worships heroes,” Arnold said. “We think of movie stars and we think of Beyoncé. We tend to worship these heroes. But when you stop and think of what makes America great, it’s people like Donald Kasper. He got an education, married the girl of his dreams and remains active in his community and in his church.”
Kasper also remains active with the Beefmasters and is a dedicated rancher.
In 2019, when Kasper had a bull finish ranked fourth overall in the sale, he expressed his excitement.
“My heart is pounding,” he said. “I’ve never had a bull rated that high. I’ve been doing this since 1973, so it’s only taken me 45 years.”
On Jan. 11, it was evident that Kasper was experiencing another kind of excitement — that resulting from being honored by a group he has devoted so much of his life to, and whom he considers close friends.
The feeling is definitely shared by the association’s members and officers, said Melvin Scherer, president of the association.
“He’s one of the most valuable members — invaluable, really — we’ve ever had,” Scherer said. “He always helping to do the association’s work and is very good in getting things done.
“He is a major asset to all those who have been president, I can tell you that. There have been 14 presidents, and Donnie has been a vital resource for each one of them.
“He was the one that got the organization started, helped to get our building constructed, takes care of repairs, works to get sponsorships and keeps charge of memberships ... that’s a lot of responsibility and he does everything very well.”
Kasper was the one who sent out 34 letters to prospective Beefmaster members in 1974 about organizing a Live Oak County breeders association.
“Donnie was there from the day it all began, and we’re blessed that he is still an active participant today,” Scherer said.
