THREE RIVERS – The varsity Three Rivers Lady Bulldogs volleyball team traveled to Cotulla on Friday, Sept. 6 to take on the Cowgirls. Three Rivers won in four sets, 25-18, 18-25, 25-21, 25-19.
Brooklyn Lamprecht led the Lady Bulldogs with a career-high nine kills, and also posted totals of 15 digs, two aces and a block.
“It was a great game for our Big Bad Brooky!” Lady Bulldogs head coach Alyssa Perez said.
Noelia Camacho led with 21 digs. Gabi Hiraldo tallied 20 digs, seven kills and three blocks.
Brianna Gebhart was the top setter on the night with 21 assists to go along with 10 digs, two kills and an ace. Kyrstin Sotelo totaled 14 digs, three kills and an ace.
Kailey Webb added three digs and three blocks. Sarena Saenz supplied one ace, a kill and a block. Mayah Brogdon scored two kills. Kacee Bednorz served two aces.
Three Rivers hosted the Runge Lady Jackets on Tuesday, Sept. 3. The Lady Bulldogs got the momentum early, winning the first two sets 25-13, 25-14, then dropping the next set 24-26 before rebounding in set four with a 25-11 win to finish off the opponent.
The Lady Bulldogs were keyed to victory by the play of Camacho, who posted 13 digs.
“[Camacho] was a beast in the back row tonight, getting our offense going with good passes to our setter,” coach Perez said.
Shannon Gabbert’s all-around solid performance was noted by her coach as something which elevated the team’s level of play.
“[Gabbert] was great defending outside our block with 14 digs, leading our team tonight,” Perez said. Gabbert also served seven aces and scored five.
Hiraldo had a career-best performance of 18 kills and five blocks. Sotelo set career highs as well, with six kills and two aces. Gebhart had 25 sets for the night.
The team will travel to Benavides for a showdown with the Lady Eagles on Friday, Sept. 13, in the district opener.
The JV match will begin at 4:30, with varsity to follow.