Leading the Way

On May 4, George West kindergarteners toured the Live Oak County Courthouse.
“I think everyone that was involved loved it,” Live Oak County Judge James Liska said. “We got huge smiles and excitement from the kids.”
Liska led the tour and educated the young Longhorns on the history of the courthouse and its purpose.
“I think it’s necessary to teach our kids at a young age how our county works,” Liska said. “It’s also good to let them know that we are there to help them and help the citizens. The courthouse is our house. Not mine. Not just theirs. It belongs to everyone who lives in the county. It also gives them a great opportunity to see a historical building.”
Liska’s tour began outside at Geronimo (city namesake George West’s favorite Longhorn) and meandered through the different offices and rooms of the courthouse including municipal court, commissioners court, Liska’s office, the county courtroom and the county clerk’s office.
County officials were given the opportunity to explain their respective roles, and the kids were given the opportunity to see where the county keeps records and important documents.
“The kids will be the ones to do this in 15 or 20 years,” Liska said. “I don’t think we’ve done a good job of educating our kids on the way the government works.They’re the next generation to lead, so we need to get them interested.”
Liska was pleased with the turnout and hopes to educate more students on the inner-workings of Live Oak County.
“It was really neat and will be memorable for the young kids,” Liska said. “We’ve gotten good feedback thus far and plan to do this again. I hope that they want to do it again. I am definitely pleased.”