Edie and Pete Sollberger have injected some cajun flair into the Live Oak County food scene with the opening of their brainchild and labor of love, Solburgers.
“Solburgers is going to be about good food and good fun,” Owner Edie Sollberger said. “Back home in Louisiana there’s a saying that goes ‘laissez les bon temps rouler’ which means let the good times roll. You want to have a good time wherever you go, and I want to provide that.”
The Sollberger’s made Live Oak County home twelve years ago following a move from Louisiana. The riches promised by the gushing Eagle Ford Shale brought them to the area, but the familial values of the region captured their heart.
“We moved here in 2011 to open an oilfield supply company and did well for ourselves,” Edie said. “We fell in love with the place. Everyone is involved in their children's lives and it's this great family environment”
Despite falling in love with the region’s values, the Sollbergers noticed a lack of variety when it came to dining and culinary options.
“Cajun people love food,” Edie said. “We live to eat. We’ll cook something for four or five hours just to enjoy a good meal, so we were shell-shocked with the lack of choices. We came from the bigger city and it had so many options. Then we came here. Smaller town, less choices.”
The couple realized that there was a need for something different, and decided to buy acreage to open a meat processing facility and custom meat market.
“We also do processing,” Edie said. “We’ve done that for six years, and the reaction that we receive from people because of the food options and the passion we take when it comes to serving other people our food… we realize that there is a want or a need for something like Sollbergers.”
The opportunity to share their passion for food did not come without a fair-share of elbow grease.
“We bought this property two or three years ago,” Edie said. “My husband and I cleaned it up. Pulled fence posts. Cleared trees. Knocked everything down. My husband did most of the construction and really impressed me.”
Fast-forward two years, the Sollbergers have built up one of Live Oak County’s most unique and relaxing culinary destinations. The menu will feature an all-Cajun lineup of appetizers as well as a handful of both American and Cajun hamburger options including a chorizo burger, crawfish burger and a boudin grilled cheese sandwich.
If the food draws you to the table, the ambience will keep you there.
“We envisioned a real casual place with a hangout environment,” Edie said. “George West doesn't really have many places like that. A place for you to come and hang out and stay a little while. We have an 85” and two 55” T.V.’s. We do have our beer and wine permit. We’ll always have music playing.”
Solburgers is kid-friendly and has a large playground to keep children entertained while their parents eat and unwind.
“I have a child too and he doesn't want to eat. He wants to play. Parents can eat and finish their food, and the kids get to play so everyone leaves happy,” Edie added.
For good food and good fun, visit Solburgers at 1/2 mile north of 281 in George West Wednesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.