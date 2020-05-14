LIVE OAK COUNTY – The second COVID-19 testing event yielded 20 residents that took the test May 11 at the county fairgrounds.
Dating back to the first event April 27, Public Health Coordinator Tina Crowe said all of the tests came back negative.
“We had forty five appointments made at the first event,” she said. “Thirty seven showed up to take the test with all of them coming back negative. I don’t want the public to sit back and stray away from practicing social distancing and other measures to help prevent the virus.”
With five confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the county, restaurants can operate at 25 percent capacity, according to guidelines provided by Governor Greg Abbott.
“We are going off what Governor Abbott put in place,” Crowe said.
“We didn’t want to put our business owners in limbo, so we will stay with the numbers from the Governor and go from that. We stay up-to-date with what the Governor is doing.”
The test results from the 20 patients should return in six to 10 days, according to Crowe.
Before the first testing event, the goal was to have one percent of the population tested within the county.
“We are just over one percent, which was our goal,” Crowe said. “We will wait until after the results before we decide to possibly host another testing event.”
Crowe is also the food inspector and went to each and every restaurant operating to record the capacity of each dining room.
“We took down the full capacity and what twenty five percent capacity is for each restaurant,” Crowe said. “I get a lot of calls that people ask at my office. If the public wants to discuss how we came up with twenty five percent they can call my office and ask.”
By current orders, May 18 is when fitness centers/gyms can open for business.
“We went to see what the the capacity was and gauge what the machines would be like with the social distancing orders,” Crowe said.