LIVE OAK COUNTY – Officials have reported the latest COVID-19 cases 51-62 as of 5 p.m. July 7.
There are 25 cases in quarantine, 25 recovering for 50 active cases, along with 12 cases recovered.
“All of these new cases are considered community transmission, or direct contact with a confirmed positive,” Judge Jim Huff said. “Contact tracing is in progress for the new cases. Please continue to social distance, practice good hygiene and proper hand washing.”
The county hosted a walk-in COVID testing event July 2 with 254 tests administered.
“All but nine tests have returned from the testing event,” Judge Huff said. “And ten were Live Oak County residents. We had many people from other counties attend.”
Another date for testing is in the planning stages.
