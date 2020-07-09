LIVE OAK COUNTY – The county reports COVID-19 cases 64 and 65 as of 1 p.m. July 9.
According to Judge Jim Huff, currently 28 cases are in quarantine and 25 cases recovering for a total of 53 active cases.
“We have twelve cases fully recovered,” Judge Huff said. “These new cases are considered community transmission. Please continue to social distance and practice hygiene measures and proper hand washing.
Another date for testing is in the planning stages.
