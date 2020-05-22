LIVE OAK COUNTY – The ninth confirmed COVID-19 case has been reported with four current active cases, according to Public Health Coordinator Tina Crowe.
The county hosted its second testing event May 11 with 20 residents tested.
“We are still waiting on some of the results from that event,” Crowe said. “Only one from the testing event came back positive.”
County Judge Jim Huff mentioned the results will not affect Phase II as outlined by Governor Abbott.
“We have seventeen tests that have not been returned from the last event,” Judge Huff said. “We are still waiting on the results, but that would not change the phase two aspect by the governor.”
Under Phase II, restaurants may increase their occupancy to 50 percent and additional services and activities that remained closed under Phase I may open with restricted occupancy levels and minimum standard health protocols laid out by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
Dating back to the first event April 27, the county isn’t certain about a possible event in the future.
“We haven’t requested a third mobile test and we are not sure if we are going to,” Crowe said. “We have two physicians inside the county that test frequently as well.”
Governor Greg Abbott requested all nursing homes and staff around the state two weeks ago.
“My understanding the governor wants the testing done by the end of the month,” Crowe said. “He (Governor) said a quick response, but they haven’t set a date. He wants one hundred percent of staff and nursing home residents tested. We are working on that.”
Nearly half of the reported COVID-19 deaths in Texas have been at nursing homes or assisted living centers, according to records.
Currently, the county has nine confirmed cases with two recovered, three recovering and four active as of May 21.
Via Executive Order by Governor Abbott, the following services and activities may open under Phase II:
•Child Care Centers (May 18)
•Massage and Personal-Care Centers (May 18)
•Youth Clubs (May 18)
•Rodeo and Equestrian Events (May 22)
•Bowling Alleys, Bingo Halls, Simulcast Racing, and Skating Rinks (May 22)
•Bars (May 22)
•Aquariums and Natural Caverns (May 22)
•Zoos (May 29)
•Day Youth Camps (May 31)
•Overnight Youth Camps (May 31)
•Youth Sports (May 31)
•Certain professional sports without in-person spectators (May 31).
There are simple everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. These include;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Social distancing means remaining out of crowded public places were close contact with others may occur. Avoid mass gatherings and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.
• Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
• Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
• It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.