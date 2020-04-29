LIVE OAK COUNTY – Gov. Greg Abbott announced April 17 school closures for the remainder of the year, but Live Oak County schools, along with McMullen County were prepared for this in particular.
“George West ISD had anticipated Gov. Abbott not reopening schools and all teachers had prepared lessons for the remainder of the year, based upon their scope and sequence in their curriculum planning calendars,” Dr. Jim Rosebrock, GWISD superintendent said. “All students are still held responsible for getting their work done. GWISD did create a Hold-Harmless Grading Policy, but students that do not complete any work will not receive a passing grade.”
McMullen County ISD Superintendent Jason Jones said the schools were ready for this situation.
“We were hoping to reopen, but knew we should be prepared just in case we remained closed through the end of the year,” Jones said. “Our staff has been working diligently everyday to make sure our students are still being challenged educationally, and our focus will continue down this path through the end of school. MCISD has a tradition of academic success, and that expectation has not and will not change.”
Three Rivers ISD Superintendent Les Dragon mentioned faculty will continue moving forward with plans in place.
“Continuation of online curriculum,” Dragon said. “We had to launch a board resolution for a change in grading policy to complete the school year. We will cut off grades on May 15, so that we can prepare the students’ final averages. It is more critical with our high schoolers who have their Grade Point Average (GPA) and class rank.”
McMullen County continues to remain positive through the school closures.
“Our staff has embraced this new challenge and has done an amazing job through these trying times,” Jones said. “They continue to work daily to educate our students remotely through online courses and online meeting with students. The one major disappointment we all feel is we miss the students! We miss the day-to-day interaction and the opportunity to see their smiling faces!”
Rosebrock is elated with what has transpired during this time for faculty under abnormal circumstances.
“GWISD staff have been rock stars.,” Rosebrock said.
“They have responded incredibly well to the challenge presented by COVID-19. I will have to say that their workload has increased tremendously. The amount of stress on them is incredible, but they are responding like prize fighters and not giving up. Besides preparing instructional packets, online lessons and responding to questions day and night, they have to call students and parents numerous times to assist them in getting the student work completed and turned in. Our cafeteria staff and team that delivers meals have consistently been present every day to make sure that our students are fed every week day. All of our staff wanted the students back in the classroom with them. Teaching is their calling, and they much prefer to have students in their classrooms with them.”
Despite preparing for any order by Gov. Abbott anticipating closures for the rest of the year, a melancholy feeling resonates with many faculties.
“ I think everyone ... deep down ... sensed that this would probably happen. It is disheartening,” Superintendent Dragon said. “We have to believe that there are better days ahead; however, there is no consolation in the experiences that have been taken away from our students, especially the seniors. I suppose this will be the year that ‘could have been’.”
Under unprecedented times with the Class of 2020 not physically finishing the semester, both schools will have a form of a graduation ceremony at some point.
“We are waiting for more information from our county officials in terms of what constitutes a ‘safe’ gathering or not,” Dragon said.
“We are examining a car parade of graduates an opportunity to walk an aisle to receive their diploma, as well as a way to stream it live to their families and friends who may not be able to be present because of safety concerns. We do not want to wait until August to do have a graduation ceremony.”
Superintendent Rosebrock tentatively scheduled May 29 at 8 p.m. for GWISD graduation.
“Although the county officials have approved our plan for graduation, we still are awaiting approval from the governor’s office,” he said. “Those plans may have to change based on his ruling. We will be practicing social distancing during graduation, and the number of individuals attending will be limited. Each graduate will be given four tickets to family members or friends they would like to attend. We will use both sides of the bleachers at the football field and will ask the supporters of graduates to sit in marked spots to adhere to social distancing guidelines. We will also require that masks be worn by the families and friends attending the graduation ceremonies. More information will follow.”
Three Rivers ISD tentatively scheduled its Class of 2020 Graduation Ceremony May 22 at 8 p.m. at the Johanson Football Field. In order to observe social distancing guidelines four guest tickets will be issued to each graduate to attend the ceremony.
In the event social distancing guidelines are revised, changes will be made to the ceremony as well, according to TRISD.
Superintendent Jones mentioned the variables involved with scheduling a graduation ceremony.
“Our intentions are to have graduation,” he said. “What this will look like for our seniors is still being discussed. We are trying to sift through our different options at this time.”