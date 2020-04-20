THREE RIVERS – Heavenly Angels has experienced similar economic changes as other local businesses, but it’s taking advantage of a newly adopted loan for small businesses.
Heavenly Angels is a non-profit business that allows five special needs young women to become involved in their communities.
“The angels being involved gain confidence and are productive,” Allyn Weber said.
“The angels have gained true friendships among themselves and the many volunteers that support them.”
President Donald Trump signed Small Business Administration (SBA) legislation, and the Department of Treasury has begun releasing the information that will guide the programs created through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act March 27.
The Paycheck Protection Program is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their employees on the payroll, according to the Small Business Administration website.
SBA will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities.
“We submitted the application three weeks ago,” Weber said. “The loan will allow Danielle to keep things going with paying for the building, utility bills and to keep people working.”
Danielle Sawyer manages the rustic and welcoming restaurant tucked inside Three Rivers.
“Our angels are the ones that make this place run,” Sawyer laughed. “They will tell you when something isn’t the way it is supposed to be.”
Before ordinances prohibited restaurants from having 10 or fewer people, Heavenly Angels was a vibrant spot to have a freshly made lunch.
Sawyer prepares all of the soups and casseroles for the restaurant.
“We had five angels serving the dining room, taking orders and operating the cash register,” she said.
The following entities affected by Coronavirus (COVID-19) may be eligible:
• Any small business concern that meets SBA’s size standards (either the industry based sized standard or the alternative size standard)
• Any business, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, 501(c)(19) veterans organization or Tribal business concern (sec. 31(b)(2)(C) of the Small Business Act) with the greater of:
• 500 employees, or;
• That meets the SBA industry size standard if more than 500
• Any business with a NAICS Code that begins with 72 (Accommodations and Food Services) that has more than one physical location and employs less than 500 per location
• Sole proprietors, independent contractors and self-employed persons.
For more information, log onto sba.gov for the SBA.
Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) issued a statement April 16 following the exhaustion of funds for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program.
“We need to pass an interim emergency funding package that replenishes funding for and guarantees eligibility and access to key Small Business Administration programs that assist farmers, family, women, minority and veteran-owned small businesses and nonprofits in rural, tribal, suburban and urban communities across our country,” Congressman Gonzalez said in a press release.