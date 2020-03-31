LIVE OAK COUNTY – Area businesses have made changes to daily procedures in order to continue with operations due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) threat.
Dr. Pete Nguyen with George West Chiropractic runs the only chiropractic practice in Live Oak County.
With restrictions in place to help combat the coronavirus, Dr. Nguyen has had positive feedback from many patients.
“My clients are grateful for the procedures in place,” he said. “We only allow one party in at a time being a single patient. We are not allowing anyone in the waiting room right now.”
Business has dropped nearly 30 percent for Dr. Nguyen, but personal injury patients remain constant.
“I’ve had less business, but I still have clients that need treatment,” he said. “We will get through all of this together.”
Wayne and Terry Curry run Curry’s Nursery & Floral in Three Rivers and have dealt with limited supplies due to export provisions from other states and countries.
“The last couple of years we weren’t selling many vegetable plants, but it picked up the last few weeks,” Terry said.
“We have been selling a lot of tomatoes, peppers and squash plants. We are out of tomatoes right now though.”
California is a large provider of many different flowers, but with exports stopped, Terry is working with what she has during this time.
“We are not able to get any flowers out of California,” she said.
“We don’t have snapdragons, lillies and sunflowers for now. We deal with emotions not just plants for funerals that matter to people.”
On top of the nursery and floral shop, the Curry’s run an RV Park at the same site.
“Our RV park business corresponded with the decline in the oil field and half have moved out since,” Terry said.
The Curry’s also run a landscaping company that hasn’t experienced any decline in business.
“Business has been steady because of our corporate accounts,” Terry said.
“Many people don’t have means to do their own yards, so we are there to help.”
Bud’s Bait & Tackle is owned by Buddy and Christie Council and is located two miles from Choke Canyon Reservoir outside of Three Rivers.
And if you’re not an angler, Choke Canyon is fishing great as of late.
“We have been doing good,” Christie said.
“Our supplier for minnows will continue, which will help a lot. Live bait is a big seller here for anglers going to the lake.”
The bait store only allows five people inside to shop at a time to follow guidelines.
“That hasn’t been an issue with us,” Christie said. “We pray we can stay open with what is going on.”