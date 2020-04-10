THREE RIVERS – Since the COVID-19 (coronavirus) threat has impacted many different businesses around the area the past few weeks, local business owners are hoping for the economy to quickly improve.
“It’s pretty tough right now,” Carlos Garcia, owner of Chris Garcia Tire Shop in Three Rivers said.
“It’s hard to get supplies for our customers and try to provide the same service before all of this happened.”
Carlos has owned multiple tire shop locations spanning 12 years, but hasn’t experienced anything like what is currently happening.
“I have never seen it this bad,” Carlos said.
“We have had a sixty percent drop in sales at all of our tire shops.”
Dating back a few weeks before Governor Greg Abbott suggested gatherings held with less than 10 people, the Rialto Theater in Three Rivers was noticing a decline in business.
“When it was announced to have fifty or less people we had exactly fifty people that night,” Virginia Herring, owner of the Rialto Theater said.
“We had forty people downstairs and ten upstairs. We could separate them if I had to since I have two hundred and fifty seats downstairs to not have everyone congregated together. The next day, they changed it to no more than ten people. That’s when it wasn’t worth keeping it going. It’s rough and we just had to shut down because there was no way to make anything.”
Carlos continues to have business while offering 24-hour roadside service, along with the full service tire shop.
“We are having a lot of road calls,” Carlos said.
We are the only ones available in the area to tow vehicles. People are still traveling on the roads and need service. The farmers and ranchers are still going at it, so they keep calling to make sure we are still open. There is no other place to go for them. We are still keeping the doors open for the public. I can’t turn my back on my customers.”
Despite being closed for nearly one month, Virginia must continue to air condition the theater.
“I have to keep the AC going due to our projectors, so I still have to pay an electricity bill,” she said.
With schools closed until May 4, the theater will miss out on approaching annual events.
“I had two schools already set dates with me before all of this happened,” Virginia said.
“Tilden and George West scheduled their end of the year field trip to our theater in the middle of May.”
Carlos proudly stated his business is staying afloat due to his family.
“We are a family business,” he said.
“I have all of my boys working at each tire shop to keep it going. My nephews have been working hard with little pay for weeks now. I haven’t paid myself in over a month.”
On top of providing service at his tire shop, Carlos attempts to help the community in every way possible.
“I want the public to know we are there for them,” he said.
“We are going to work through it and keep our doors open for the customers. I always keep a huge supply of everything and we have been giving, particularly, our elderly customers for free. We have been giving water, toilet paper and paper towels when they can’t find any.”
Virginia had an idea something was changing when the initial orders for large gatherings surfaced.
“A booker I use for films when I shut down said he was already shut down at that time,” she said.
“He mentioned to me the projected date for them to start is June 1. We will have to see.”
The Rialto Theater will continue its Wednesday Night all you can eat popcorn when you take your own bowl as soon as it reopens, Virginia said.
Carlos emphasized on how important community involvement is at a time like this.
“The community needs to pull together and help each other out,” he said.