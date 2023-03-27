Local student advocates for mental health reform

Jacquelynn Sindt, a sophomore member of the Three Rivers High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is advocating for mental health help in Texas schools for the FCCLA Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Events STAR Event.
“I chose to advocate for mental health in Texas schools because it's very dear to my heart,” Sindt said. “Through the research I’ve done, I realize there is an issue and something needs to be done about it.”
Sindt is approaching the STAR event and her mental health research as a Public Policy Advocate. In this portion of the event individuals or teams must “demonstrate their knowledge, skills, and ability to actively identify a local, state, national, or global concern, research the topic, identify a target audience and potential partnerships, form an action plan, and advocate for the issue in an effort to positively affect a policy or law.”
According to the Texas Education Agency, 1 in 6 school-aged youth experience impairments from mental illnesses that might directly affect their academic ability or health. Within the last 5 years, the TEA and Texas Senate have made efforts to reduce the number of youth suicides in the state.
In 2021, the Texas State Senate pass Senate Bill 279 which requires suicide prevention information on certain student identification cards issued by a public school or public institution of higher education.
The TEA has introduced programs like Project Restore,a “trauma-informed training video series” and has a lengthy, thirty-page mental and behavioral health plan available on their website.
“Currently, there are not enough mental health resources in schools,” Sindt said. “My goal is to directly impact these children by providing a Licensed Professional Certified Counselor in every Texas school. These counselors are doctor-degreed specialists who can provide immediate assistance for behavioral and emotional issues.”
According to the Texas Association of School Boards “Senate Bill 179 of the 87th Legislative session requires school boards to adopt a policy requiring a school counselor to spend at least 80 percent of their total work time on duties included in the school’s comprehensive school counseling program beginning with the 2021–2022 school year.”
“We must stop the mental health battle at its source, and what better plan than through schools,” Sindt said. “Ultimately, to fight today’s mental health crisis, I plan to provide every Texas school with an LPC counselor by positively influencing a change in SBOE and TEA policy.
To join in the effort you can help by reaching out to TEA through their suggestion email, generalinquiry@tea.texas.gov !