GEORGE WEST – Four Longhorns recently competed virtually at the 92nd Texas FFA State Convention recently.
Emma Mosley led represented FFA members as the state vice president.
Mosley concluded her year as a state officer at the convention delivering her retiring address before thousands of virtual attendees.
Isabella Garza and Tucker Wallek were recognized for the prestigious Texas FFA Lone Star Degree.
As a member of the Texas FFA, the Lone Star is the highest degree that a member can receive at the state level.
The Lone Star Degree is awarded out of gratitude towards the recipient’s hard work and dedication throughout their three years in an agriculture course.
Garza and TJ Martin both won district and area to vie at state against all area winners.
Garza advanced to compete in Senior Prepared Public Speaking. Martin advanced to compete in Junior Prepared Public Speaking and was named top 10 in the state.
The convention can be reviewed at convention.texasffa.org.
