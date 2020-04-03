MCMULLEN COUNTY – Judge James Teal announced the county will continue business as usual other than a few modifications.
“As of now, we have no plans to shut down any county facility, or reduce services,” Judge Teal said in a release March 17.
“We will limit the number of employees that will be in the courthouse and other county offices. Patience will be necessary in order to keep things running smoothly and day-to-day functions should see no interruptions.”
With no confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in McMullen County, Judge Teal recommends safe measures for residents.
“There have been inquiries about our position on social distancing and I urge each of you to use your common sense and discretion when making decisions,” Judge Teal said.
“Public gatherings should be kept to fewer than ten people. This will help lower the number of people that could be potentially exposed to the virus.”
McMullen County will continue to consult the Texas Department of State Health Services and Centers for Disease Control and take the precautions recommended in order to protect the citizens of the county.