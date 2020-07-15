TILDEN – The McMullen County commissioners court approved the advertisement for construction of the McMullen County Sheriff Department’s duplex in a recent meeting.
“Housing is so hard to come by and we currently have three to four mobile homes where deputies live during their watch,” Judge Teal said. “This will help the deputies we have driving from outside the county. We can build this duplex and get rid of two mobile homes.”
Adding a duplex for the sheriff’s department will help form a foundation for current and future deputies.
“The new home will be a seventy five year asset for the county and a great way to spend county dollars,” Judge Teal said. “This will show the deputies they are part of the community. We want our law enforcement officers to be part of our community.”
Judge Teal explained the sheriff department’s plans are mirrored to those from the McMullen County ISD model.
“We watched the school model,” he said. “It’s a model that has worked to attract the best people and we have a great school district and sheriff department and we want to keep it that way.”
The county has built two houses for the sheriff department over the last nine years and purchased one brick home near Calliham, according to Judge Teal.
