MCMULLEN COUNTY-The varsity McMullen County Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball teams were well represented as the all-district selections for District 32-1A were released.
For the Cowgirls, Caeli Taylor was named District MVP. Chloe Taylor earned Offensive Player of the Year honors. Caina Sneed was named Defensive Player of the Year. Delaney Smith was crowned Newcomer of the Year. Brenda Beyer and Madison Sherrer were First Team selections. Charity Harris was selected to the Second Team. Makenzie Sherrer was named Honorable Mention. Caeli Taylor, Beyer, Sherrer, Sneed, Harris, Makenzie Sherrer, Chloe Taylor and Smith were named Academic All-District.
For the Cowboys, Cayden Turner took home District MVP honors. Garrett Blaha shared Defensive Player of the Year with Nordheim’s David Torres. Shawn Heritage took home Newcomer of the Year. Blake Jenkins and Troy Allen were named First Team All-District. James Miller and Brayden Serrata were Second Team selections. Sam Giovengo and Dustin Goodrum earned Honorable Mention nods. Heritage, Serrata, Allen, Blaha, Cotton Harris and Turner were named Academic All-District.