TILDEN – The McMullen County Sheriff’s Office investigated one incident involving a stolen vehicle and another with a burglarized vehicle during recent enforcement action.
At 8:47 a.m. on Dec. 9, deputies were sent to a location on U.S. Highway 59 to investigate a reported vehicle burglary.
The owners of the vehicle had left it parked along the side of the highway after striking a deer. When they returned with a flatbed trailer, they discovered that a window of their vehicle had been broken and that several items inside had been stolen.
At 5 p.m. Dec. 14, deputies were notified of an abandoned stolen vehicle on U.S. Highway 59. When officers arrived, two people were found near the vehicle.
During investigation it was determined that the female driver was the suspect wanted in connection with the stolen vehicle.
Esperanza Garcia Robles, 40, of Raymondville was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony.
From Dec. 8-14, the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office patrolled 3,935 miles, made four arrests, assisted Border Patrol officers twice and had multiple MCSO deputies on scene 18 times.
Deputies also assisted with five emergency medical service calls, eight calls for public or community service, one call for a lockout, one cow call and 22 other calls.
Deputies working the night shift made 138 business checks.
For the week, 182 traffic stops were made and 105 citations were issued, 89 warnings were given and four searches were made.
Seventeen stops of commercial vehicles were made, 12 were weighed, seven citations were issued and four warnings were given.
More information from the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office will appear in the Jan. 15 issue of The Progress.
