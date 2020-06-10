THREE RIVERS – Since the 1970s, the Mesquite Golf Course has kept its greens open for golfers.
The 9-hole course behind the Live Oak Auction Barn is ran by a group of locals with Keith Stapleton on location majority of the time.
“We have done this for years,” Keith said. “It’s good to have something to do and get out with friends to enjoy the course. I like helping the course look good, so the community can play with friends and family.”
And with impacts of COVID-19 within every industry, the course has had more players over the past couple of months.
“With COVID we had more people playing than we have in a while,” Keith said. “I guess they have more time on their hands, but it’s great to see them out here.”
The course is roughly 2,738 yards in length and is a par 35.
The golf course was the main practice grounds for the 2003 and 2004 Three Rivers Class 2A state golf champions.
“They played here all of the time,” Keith said. “They played great all year and then won it again the year after.”
What once was a country club, Keith said it’s a laid back course that welcomes everyone.
“We use the honor system with cart rentals and green fees,” he said. “There are several people out there with combos to the sheds and our local golfers know how to rent them.”
The tees, fairways and greens bear Bermuda grass throughout.
However, one essential resource has constantly been an issue operating the course.
“There is just not enough water,” Keith said. “We have an irrigation tank and pump it from there. We are half a mile too far west for water. We really have enough water to basically water the greens and tees. That is the best we can do every two days.”
The rolling landscape of the course offers many open shots for golfers of any handicap with some sand traps as hazards.
An 18-hole scramble will be held June 20 as an upcoming event at the course.
“We will play the scramble, eat dinner and then go back and play nine holes at night,” Keith said.
The Mesquite Golf Course is open seven days a week from daylight to dark and is located at 114 County Rd 455 and can be reached at 361-786-6313.