THREE RIVERS – For roughly two months, owner Dusty Soliz had to close half of the Momentum Fitness & Physical Therapy facility due to COVID-19 measures.
The fitness center provided 24 hour keyless access with strength and cardio machines before having to close its doors.
But the fitness center remained partially open providing physical therapy to its patients.
Patients typically transition into becoming members at the fitness center once the patient is done with PT.
“One of the main things is we have physical therapy,” Dusty said. “A lot of patients transition from therapy to membership and we have group classes which is a boot camp style that is a guided exercise class.”
Josie Schuenemann joined the fitness center two years ago and is excited about the doors reopening.
“I come three times a week every week,” she said. “Exercising helps make my knee feel better and Dusty helps me with core and other exercises. They’ve helped me a while lot.”
On top of remaining open during COVID helping physical therapy patients, Momentum Fitness provides message therapy as well.
“We have a decrease volume of PT and massage therapy,” Dusty said. “We are so rural there is a continuous flow of traffic. There really isn’t a busy time during the day. Since the oil field let up we aren’t seeing the volume we had before. ”
Capacity for the fitness center is 14 people at a time with the current 25 percent capacity limit from Governor Greg Abbott’s orders.
“We are asking members to call before they arrive to make sure there is enough space,” Dusty said. “We used a system to have each member with fifty square feet and we allowed more than that with the machines. The machines are eight feet apart. We remind the members to wipe down the machines, but we do a cleaning before in the morning and throughout the day. We can provide gloves if members didn’t bring any also.”
The following guidelines are set for members:
•Bootcamp/training room classes will have a capacity of 15 members at a time to exercise.
•Everyone will be screened upon entering the facility.
•Upon entering, every member will need to use hand sanitizer or wash their hands before working out.
•Please practice social distancing, maintaining adequate space from other members when feasible.
•Members must disinfect all equipment before and after use.
•As mandated by Governor Abbott, individuals must wear gloves that fully cover from the wrist to the fingers while exercising.
•Masks are not required but encouraged as per the Governor’s recommendations.
•Yoga classes will continue on Zoom and there will be no step class at this time.
•New memberships can call ahead and be set up over the phone.
Dusty noticed the availability of cleaning supplies quickly decreased as COVID measures remain in place.
“It’s hard to have enough supplies with the availability of disinfectants and hand sanitizer,” she said. “We have always used clorox wipes and hand sanitizer available. We are trying to find another disinfectant.”
After being open for 10 years, Dusty is elated about reopening the doors.
“We have a lot of our regular members eager to get back,” she said.
Momentum Fitness & Physical Therapy is located at 305 W Thornton and can be contacted at 361-786-3001.