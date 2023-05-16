Multiple injuries in killer bee attack

They came from a vacant house on Archer street, a buzzing ribbon of rage, maddened by the intrusion of a ghastly sound upon their territory: the roar of a lawnmower.
The hapless man tending the lawn was a victim of circumstance, unaware of the danger he was courting. When police and animal control arrived, they found the man had staggered to the middle of the street, screaming and begging for help.
He was covered in stinging bees.
Battling the Swarm
Rhiannon Isbell, animal control assistant to the supervisor, was at the close of her shift, ready to go home.
“It was 5 p.m. and I’d already called myself out,” Isbell told the Bee-Picayune. “That’s when I heard one of our officers come across the radio, she was in distress because there was a man just covered in bees and they couldn’t get to him. So I got on the radio and yelled ‘somebody grab a hose, start soaking him with a hose.’ I made my way on scene, because I was already at the light on Archer … when I opened up my door this man was hunkered over just screaming out for help.”
Isbell didn’t hesitate. Grabbing a can of WD-40 from her car, she charged into the fray.
“I had a can of … WD-40 and I was gonna run up to him and spray it ‘cause I knew that’d knock the bees off of him,” Isbell said. “But when I got up there, my can had petered out, so I had to run back to my truck. I was getting stung then – I ran back to my truck and I had a brand new jug of tea, so I know liquids will stop a bee. I ran up to him again and I poured that tea on him and one of the officers there … said that as soon as I started pouring that tea on him you could just see the bees lifting off of this man. But I had to pour it on him, then they would leave him and hit me, so I started to pour on me and they’d leave me and hit him. Well, it was only a gallon of tea so I ran out, I ran back to my truck because we carry water in case we come across an animal welfare call and there’s no water. So I had a gallon of water in my truck and I ran back up to him with that gallon of water, I started dousing him again … it was crazy.”
By the time she’d exhausted her supply of liquids, the cavalry had arrived. The fire department had dispatched a truck, which was armed with hoses to spray water and dispel the swarm. The street was declared off-limits as pest control was called in to deal with the bees permanently. It’s unknown if the problem is still on-going.
Isbell suffered 30 bee stings for her efforts. She said that she’d only ever been stung once before. Despite the pain, Isbell wasn’t going to seek medical attention until her coworker, Raquel Martinez, urged her to.
“I was just going to go home, and Raquel said ‘I’m taking you to the hospital, you’re swelling up,” she said.
Five minutes into arriving at the hospital, Isbell began to go into shock.
“Then they realized real quickly they need to get an IV in me and some epinephrine in me,” Isbell said.
Surviving the Stings
Isbell was not the only Beeville first responder on scene that day, nor the only one who suffered injury.
Beeville Police Department sent out Officer Sarah Vella and Officer Domingo Luna, the latter of whom also suffered numerous bee stings. Afflicted with what Isbell reported to be upwards of 20 stings, Luna suffered even more severe reactions to his injuries, his eyes sealing painfully shut. He was sent to San Antonio for specialized care.
Isbell, though she suffered 30 stings, shrugged off her injuries, even coming back into work the next morning, despite a five-hour hospital stay.
“She actually came back to work today. She’s runnin’ around, she’s a little sore, but she's a trooper,” Matthew Garza, animal control officer, told the Bee-Picayune. “I told her ‘what are you doing here?’ I’d be home, drinking a beer until the pain went away, but she came to work, she’s running around right now.”
The unfortunate victim of the attack suffered innumerable stings. Isbell said she heard word that he had over 100 stingers removed just from his front side alone. The tenacity of the bees was like something out of a “horror movie”, Isbell recalled.
“He did survive. Matter of fact, I spoke with him a couple times while we were in the hospital,” Isbell said. “In fact, when we left – Raquel stayed with me, she was helping pick stingers off me – before we left the hospital he … had little bruises everywhere he’d been stung. He was just covered in it, he was polka-dotted. I was in the hospital for five hours, and when I left they had picked off over 100 stingers on just his front side and they hadn’t even flipped him over to work on his back side.”
The tenacity of the bees fits their species, and Isbell describes the determination of their violence. While the victim was already rendered immobile, despite being showered and sprayed with water and liquids, the bees continued to pursue the man as he was loaded into a stretcher by the Beeville Fire Department.
“The bees just weren’t giving up,” Isbell said. “They say they were Africanized bees.”
Killer Bees
Africanized honey bees have been colloquially known as “killer bees” for some years, and are noted for being responsible for around 1,000 human deaths. These deaths are usually a result of their unusual tenacity and defensive behavior, with the bees pursuing perceived threats to their hive to incredible distances, up to a quarter of a mile. They will sting more, react faster and generally be more aggressive than the standard honeybee.
An invasive species, Africanized bees made their way into the United States and Texas in the 1980s. They are similar in appearance to the more docile honey bees, and so identifying their nests is a big factor in avoiding their wrath.
“If you see a swarm of bees, like in the trees or something like that, more than likely they’re going to be normal bees,” Garza said. “If you see bees that have their nest eye-level or lower, they’re going to be Africanized. Majority of the time, they’re going to be Africanized…normal bees, non-Africanized bees, they’ll stay high. Those will stay low.”
Bees embody strength in numbers, but until they have those numbers, they understand that discretion is the better part of valor. They usually don’t get too aggressive in the first year or even two years of establishing a nest. However, if left to their own devices, their numbers will grow – and so will their territorial claims.
“If you notice a swarm of bees or bees coming in and out of something, it’s best to address it sooner rather than later,” Garza said. “They’re just waiting until they get more numbers.”
Bees are social, hive-minded insects, blessed by an uncanny ability to coordinate their actions. This only enhances how dangerous they are as a group.
“People think of bees as individuals, but they’re not,” Garza said. “They’re just a bunch of wireless fingers, they all attack as a group, they all think as a group. If one says ‘that’s the one we attack’ then they all attack. They sound off the alert … and every single bee went after that guy.”
Bee nests can be safely relocated, and communities often have local services available to those who want to avoid killing bees who nest on their properties. Bees are a major pollinator and honey bees produce honey, which beekeepers would value. Killer bees produce honey too, but their bad attitude discourages beekeepers from taking them in, Garza said.
“Animal control, we don’t relocate them. The fire department can go out and spray them, that’s the safest way we have at the moment,” Garza said.