In this, my eighth article in the newspapers’ time line on the Nations, we find another tragedy for the Nations family, again involving fire.
I previously spoke of Sarah Nations dying while at Marfa visiting her daughter, Mary Edna Nations Smith (Aug. 31, 1878– June 2, 1934) and her husband Riley Robert Smith (April 5, 1872– June 2, 1934). The fact they both died the same day in 1934 could give a clue to the tragedy. At the time of their deaths, Riley was 60 and Mary was 52. They were, according to the newspapers, “pioneer ranchers,” “among the wealthier families of Culberson County” at the time of their death. Riley “specialized in the breeding of Highland Hereford cattle and was widely known for his fine herd.
A ranch hand, Antonio Carrasco, originally said he had left to check on the ranch’s water supply and returned to find the house on fire. He said he drove 20 miles (40 miles round trip) to Van Horn, to get help from the sheriff, but returned with Constable H. D. Clark. When they arrived they could see the charred remains of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in the fire. It was not until the next day that they could retrieve the remains from the ruins, which included the two skulls. The bodies were identified by the jewelry normally worn by the couple.
The fact that the two skulls had been crushed, and the good deal of blood around the corrals 100 yards from the house, along with a the bloody wheelbarrow, caused the officer to question the story he had given. Carrasco explained the blood by saying he had to kill a sick calf a few days before at the corral, and he took the carcass out on the prairie and burned it. The officers questioned that story, as there was no ashes on the area to indicate such a burning had taken place. Carrasco said coyotes may have eaten the carcass.
The officers concluded that Riley Smith had been killed at the corrals and his body moved to the house. Carrasco then confessed that he had killed the Smiths, but, apparently to set him up for a self defense plea, he claimed he hit Smith over the head with a board after Smith had taken two shots at him during a quarrel while rounding up cattle. He said Smith staggered to the house, and fell unconscious, then Mrs. Smith ran at Carrasco with a butcher knife, and he hit her too. Feeling hungry, he said, he started to cook his supper, where he poured gasoline on the fire in the kitchen stove and, accidentally, set the house on fire. Carrasco, was taken to El Paso and jailed.
Carrasco’s story would change several times. In one story reported, he claimed that Riley Smith shot at him twice, and then he hit Smith with a stick. In another story, he hit Smith with a board in an argument over the handling of the cattle. In yet another argument he admitted he had shot Smith with a shotgun. In one story he says, after he hit Smith, that Smith stumbled to the house and collapsed inside. In another, he carried Riley to the house. In yet another version he claimed that he got Mrs. Smith to help him carry Riley to the house and lay him on a cot. In that one he claims he became scared so he hit Mrs. Smith with a stick of stove wood, and she staggered into her bedroom. In one of the other versions of his story, Mrs. Smith came at him with a butcher knife, and he hit her with a piece of fire wood.
Carrasco came to the area when he was 11 from Mexico, and for 27 years lived in that area. The trial began in April of 1935 at Sierra Blanca, Hudspeth County, with the selection of the jury. Walter Nations was in attendance with former prosecutor Sid B. Malone acting as Walter Nations’ lawyer and special prosecutor. Walter wrote his wife on April 22 that four had been selected from the first jury pool of 60 and a second pool of 60 called. The jury was completed the next day, April 23, 1935.
Carrasco was only tried for the murder of Mary Smith, as it would prove an easier conviction and clearer case of murder. In the trial, the defense tried to repudiate Carrasco’s written confession. He was, however, convicted and sentenced to die in the electric chair at Huntsville. His defense appealed the conviction, charging race had been part of the selecting of the jury, but the appeal was denied. They then called on the State Court of Criminal Appeals for rehearing his appeal, which also was denied. His last hope was in Governor Allred to step in, but that would not happen either, though much pressure was applied, according to a newspaper story.
When his death warrant was presented to him in the El Paso jail, making a big show of it, Carrasco, with a smile and a “scraping bow,” kissed it. The Brownsville Bulletin would describe him as “a swaggering Mexican cowhand” when announcing his impending death. When it came time for the execution, Carrasco lost his bravado and claimed, “I am going to die for something I didn’t do.” On Oct. 23, 1936, just after midnight, he was electrocuted.
The death of the Smiths would result in legal issues for the Nations, since they had no children and it was alleged that “valuable legal papers” went missing with the murders.
We are down to two of that Nations line, John Thomas Nations and Walter Nations. As I write this, it is with a promise of a visit by one of the Nations’ family to the Grace Armantrout Museum bringing photos to share. We would welcome a visit from you this week, whether to share history or to learn it, this week.