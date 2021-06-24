While the actual work needed to renovate the West Hotel is the towering concern, nothing gets done without there being a plan of action first, and coming up with ideas and purposes of the structure was the primary emphasis of a recent meeting at the Dobie West Theatre.
Community members gathered to give their input on June 7, offering about two dozen possibilities. People then had three votes each to prioritize what they believed were the best options. The proposals receiving the biggest response were a museum focusing on the family of George West and local ranchers (24 votes), moving offices from the county annex (22 votes), with others favoring a coffee/sandwich shop, a hotel, offices and a business incubator.
Multiple museum ideas were discussed, including the possibility of the Grace Armantrout Museum possibly being relocated from its current site south of town into the West Hotel.
One concern expressed was a lack of parking – there is currently only street parking, but Glynis Strause, the chairman of the George West Building Standards Commission, said there is a possibility that other parking space could be purchased nearby.
“I would like to see another museum focusing on the West family and early ranching in this area,” said interim George West City Manager Shirley Holm.
Among the various suggestions were:
• A community center
• Retail space that would support a venue similar to the West Hotel Emporium, which offered booths for arts and crafts in the building from 1993 to 2003
• Rooms for rent as part of a bed and breakfast
• A place for artists to teach classes
• Offices
• A coffee shop similar to one which is successful in Beeville
• A tea room and sandwich shop
• A tasting room or bar
• An antique mall
• A tourist center
• A day spa
• A place for dance classes or karate lessons
George West resident Mackey Alvarez said in the past, there were areas of the hotel where photos could be taken, and she would like to see that option available again.
In order to be eligible for grants and nonprofit status, a 501(c)(3) charity has been proposed to oversee the property, which would have a board of directors.
“Proceeds would pay the bills and help to build a reserve for repairs,” said community member Karen Kibbe.
County Judge Jim Huff said he believed several good ideas were mentioned.
“There have been some really good suggestions, and I think it could be several of those, not just one,” he said.
“It’s great to see everybody come together for this purposes and to see the building put to good use.”
•josborne@mysoutex.com•