Newcomer set to represent GWISD District 4

George West Independent School District stretches easterly from the city limits to the western banks of Lake Corpus Christi. After a canvassing of votes on May 17, citizens in this far reach of the school district will be represented by school board newcomer Marlin Williams.
During GWISD’s push to introduce a Modified Instructional Calendar (which includes 4-day school-weeks), Williams was an outspoken critic of the new calendar.
“My whole campaign was based on what is best for the children and their education,” Williams said. “I stood up and spoke against the modified four-day school week, and I haven’t swayed. I don't plan on swaying.”
Despite many public schools across the state employing four-day school weeks, State Senator Donna Campbell proposed Senate Bill 2368, which revokes the four-day week and mandates five-day school weeks.
“The issue with the state trying to pass that bill, personally, with the kind of information we were given, I don't see it being a very bad idea that they do pass it,” Williams said. “I’ve been talking to people in my district. It’s been two months since that vote passed and there are people in my district that had no idea that it [vote for a 4-day week] was going on. Some of the ones that did know, didn’t even know that it passed. That goes back to the issue of getting it ou there and getting the community’s opinion.”
According to Williams, he had no desire to run for school board or involve himself in community politics, but his willingness to probe GWISD officials for more information at school board meetings and town halls caught the attention of community members. Within weeks of publicly questioning whether or not the Modified Instructional Calendar was best for the district’s youth, Williams was asked to represent District 4.
“I didn’t go looking for this.,” WIlliams said. “I was asked to run because I was speaking up for the children and the community. I don’t have any children of my own so I’m kind of a neutral, unbiased person from the outside looking in.”
Williams’ unanswered questions are at the top of the to-do list he is carrying into his first board meetings.
“I still have yet to this day gotten any answers to any of my questions and concerns that we voiced at town hall meetings and board meetings,” Williams said. “I’m looking forward to getting some answers and seeing what’s going on.”
GWISD School Board will canvas votes and swear Williams in on May 17 at 5:30 p.m. at their regular school board meeting