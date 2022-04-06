The Local Education Agencies (LEA) announced recently its Title I funding allocations for Fiscal Year 2022, with several South and Central Texas school districts projected to receive over $12.5 million in funds. George West ISD and Three Rivers ISD are both set to receive funds.
According to a statement released by Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15), Title I funding provides for the “expansion and development of educational programs that are fair and equal for all students.” According to the LEA, these funds are also expected to support opportunities for further student and teacher success.
“Title I funds give students access to the resources they need to be successful inside and outside the classroom,” stated Congressman Gonzalez. “As we rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts need all the help they can to offer opportunities to every child in the 15th District of Texas.”
These are the preliminary allocations provided to LEA’s in the 15th District:
• George West ISD is expected to receive $416,840.
• Three Rivers ISD is expected to receive $205,316.
While these are just preliminary totals, The U.S. Department of Education is expected to release final allocations in June, with differing totals from these preliminary allocations because of “updates to the annually collected counts of children in locally operated institutions for neglected or delinquent children, in foster homes and in families above the Census poverty line that receive assistance under the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program (non-Census formula children’s data) and to LEA finance data used in the Education Finance Incentive Grants formula. There may be additional differences if a State were to report revisions to its State Per-Pupil Expenditure (SPPE) data,” as reported by the office of Congressman Gonzalez.
