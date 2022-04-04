As the dust has settled from the 2022 Live Oak County Fair, The Texas A&M AgriLife-Live Oak County Extension has released the results of its Homemaking, High Point and Rosette Foods divisions. 

4-H HIGH POINT OVERALL

Senior Division

• 1st Place - Saeleigh DuBose (buckle donated by Gregg and Melissa Goebel)

2nd Place - Shambryn DuBose (buckle donated by Luke, Erynn and Layne Pullin)

3rd Place - Caitlyn Wientjes (buckle donated by Nevin Shultz)

Intermediate Division

• 1st Place - Blaine Ainsworth (buckle donated by Tommy Williams)

2nd Place (Tie) - Julie Jones and Lily Ham (buckle donated by Lloyd and Sheila Wientjes)

3rd Place - Tres Jones (buckle donated by Nevin Shultz)

Junior Division

• 1st Place - Kaisley Garner (buckle donated by Dustin and Tracy Favor)

2nd Place - Clayson Younts (buckle donated by Krystal Studlar)

3rd Place - Lilyanne Murphy (buckle donated by Nevin Shultz)

High Point Buckle Cups

• The Eager Baker High Point Buckle Cup in Memory of Gene Monse, which was donated by Joyce Monse, Krystal Studlar, and Erynn Pullin, went to Janna Jones.

• The Young Crafter High Point Buckle Cup in Memory of Cindy Studlar, which was once again donated by Monse, Studlar and Pullin, went to Ellanore Murphy.

4-H HOMEMAKING RESULTS

Senior Division (grades 9-12)

• Sofia Alvarado earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods

• Zachary Bernal earned one Blue Rosette in Arts & Crafts

• Blair Brown earned one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Foods

• Hope Carroll earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods

• Breana Daniels earned one Blue Rosette and one Red Ribbon in Foods

• Zachary Davis earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods

• Sadie Desselle earned one Blue Ribbon and one  Red Ribbon in Foods

• Saeleigh DuBose earned two Blue Rosettes in Arts & Crafts, one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Photography and two Blue Ribbons in Foods

• Shambryn DuBose earned one Blue Ribbon in Arts & Crafts, one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Photography and two Blue Ribbons in Foods

• Emilee Fisher earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods

• Kyndal Kopplin earned two Blue Rosettes in Arts & Crafts and one Red Ribbon in Foods

• Taten Kopplin earned one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Foods

• Turner Lee earned one Blue Ribbon and one Red Ribbon in Foods

• Michelle Lindholm earned one Blue Ribbon in Foods

• Jacquelynn Sindt earned one Blue Rosette in Clothing

• Jake Snider earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods

• Holten Wieding earned one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Foods

• Caitlyn Wientjes earned one Blue Rosette in Arts & Crafts, one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Photography and one Blue Rosette and one Red Ribbon in Foods 

• Brannan Woelfel earned one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Photography and one Blue Rosette in Foods

• Carsyn Woodin earned one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Foods

• Kourtney Zamzow earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods

Intermediate Division (grades 6-8)

• Blaine Ainsworth earned two Blue Rosettes in Arts & Crafts, two Blue Rosettes in Photography and two Blue Ribbons in Foods

• Emma Alvarado earned two Red Ribbons in Foods

• Samantha Balew-Holmes earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods

• Lena Kate Bowen earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods

• Elle Carriger earned two Blue Rosettes in Foods

• Brennan Davis earned one Blue Ribbon and one Red Ribbon in Foods

• William Davis earned one Blue Ribbon in Foods

• Annorah Dingler earned one Blue Ribbon and one Red Ribbon in Foods

• D’Andra Fernandez earned one Blue Ribbon in Foods

• Natalia Fernandez earned one Blue Ribbon and one Red Ribbon in Foods

• Avery Goebel earned one Blue Rosette and one Red Ribbon in Foods

• Lily Ham earned one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Arts & Crafts, two Blue Ribbons in Photography and two Blue Ribbons in Foods

• Jimmie “Tres” Jones earned one Blue Rosette in Clothing, one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Arts & Crafts, one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Photography and one Blue Ribbon and one Red Ribbon in Foods

• Julie Jones earned one Blue Rosette in Clothing, two Blue Ribbons in Arts & Crafts, one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Photography and two Blue Ribbons in Foods

• John Jostes earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods

• Spencer Lee earned one Red Ribbon in Foods

• Kalianna Mallia earned one Blue Rosette in Arts & Crafts, two Blue Ribbons in Photography and one Blue Ribbon and one Red Ribbon in Foods

• Piper Moffet earned one Blue Rosette in Arts & Crafts, one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Photography and two Blue Ribbons in Foods

• Peyton Morton earned one Blue Rosette in Clothing

• Ava Ruiz earned one Red Ribbon in Foods

• Clare Snider earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods

• Courtney Wientjes earned two Blue Rosettes in Arts & Crafts, one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Photography and one Blue Ribbon and one Red Ribbon in Foods

• Jaxsen Woodin earned one Blue Ribbon in Foods

Junior Division (grades 3-5)

• Trey Ainsworth earned one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Arts & Crafts, one Blue Ribbon in Photography and one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Foods

• Calvin Alexander earned one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Arts & Crafts and two Blue Ribbons in Foods

• Oliver Avila earned two Blue Ribbons in Arts & Crafts

• Ainslee Bowen earned one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Foods

• Hunter Brosig earned two Blue Ribbons in Arts & Crafts, two Blue Ribbons in Photography and two Blue Ribbons in Foods

• Beau Brown earned one Blue Rosette in Arts & Crafts, one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Photography and one Blue Ribbon in Foods

• Jack Carriger earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods

• Behlie Cockrell earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods

• Attica DeLaCruz earned one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Arts & Crafts and one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Foods

• Kaisley Garner earned two Blue Rosettes in Clothing, one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Arts & Crafts, two Blue Rosettes in Photography and one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Foods

• Alexa Goebel earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods

• Joslyn Jones earned one Blue Rosette in Clothing, two Blue Rosettes in Arts & Crafts, one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Photography and two Blue Ribbons in Foods

• Sam Jostes earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods

• Khylie Kerr earned one Red Ribbon in Foods

• Lillian Leeton earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods

• Heidi Liska earned one Blue Ribbon and one Red Ribbon in Foods

• Hunter Liska earned one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Foods

• Kaimen Lugo earned one Blue Ribbon and one Red Ribbon in Foods

• Caleb Morton earned one Blue Ribbon in Arts & Crafts

• Lilyanne Murphy earned two Blue Rosettes in Clothing, two Blue Rosettes in Arts & Crafts, two Blue Ribbons in Photography and two Blue Ribbons in Foods

• Kacella Odegard earned one Blue Rosette in Clothing

• Guy Owen earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods 

• Elizabeth Perrenot earned one Blue Rosette in Clothing, two Blue Ribbons in Arts & Crafts, two Blue Ribbons in Photography and one Blue Ribbon and one Red Ribbon in Foods

• Adeline Rocha earned one Blue Rosette in Arts & Crafts, one Blue Ribbon in Photography and one Blue Ribbon in Foods 

• Austin Sidnt earned one Blue Rosette in Arts & Crafts and two Blue Ribbons in Photography

• Levi Stewart earned one Blue Rosette in Foods

• Natalie Valverde earned one Blue Rosette in Clothing and two Blue Ribbons in Photography

• Hunter Wilson earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods

• Cadence Younts earned two Blue Rosettes in Photography and one Blue Ribbon and one Red Ribbon in Foods

• Clayson Younts earned two Blue Rosettes in Arts & Crafts, one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Photography and two Blue Ribbons in Foods

4-H ROSETTE FOODS RESULTS

• Elle Carriger (George West 4-H), Class A-Candy, Golden Samoan Bon Bons

• Levi Stewart (George West 4-H), Class B-Cookies, Almond Glazed Sugar Cookies

• Ainslee Bowen (Kuntry Kids 4-H), Class C-Bar Cookies, Lemon Bars

• Taten Kopplin (Three Rivers 4-H), Class D-Specialty Cookies/Bars. Celebration Brownies

• Avery Goebel (Longhorn 4-H), Class E-Quick Breads, Jalapeno Cheese Bread

• Trey Ainsworth (Kuntry Kids 4-H), Class F-Sweet Quick Breads, Pistachio Pudding Quick Bread

• Brannan Woelfel (Three Rivers 4-H), Class G-Layered Cakes, Hummingbird Cake

• Holten Wieding (Three Rivers 4-H), Class H-Single Layer Cakes, Pineapple Crush Cake

• Breana Daniels (George West 4-H), Class I-Cakes, Old Fashion Lemon Bundt Cake

• Attica DeLa Cruz (Three Rivers 4-H), Class J-Pound Cakes, Lemon-Lime Pound Cake

• Kaisley Garner (Three Rivers 4-H), Class K-Specialty Cakes, Green Goddess Cake with Pistachio Icing

• Elle Carriger (George West 4-H), Class L-Plain Yeast Breads, Homemade Crescent Rolls

• Hunter Liska (George West 4-H), Class M-Yeast Breads, Red, White and Blue Kolaches

• Blair Brown (Three Rivers 4-H), Class N-Fruit Pies, Cherry Pie

• Carsyn Woodin (Nueces River Valley 4-H), Class O-Nut Pies, Old Fashioned Pecan Pie

• Caitlyn Wientjes (Three Rivers 4-H), Class P-Cupcakes, Apple Pie Cupcakes

