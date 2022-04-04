As the dust has settled from the 2022 Live Oak County Fair, The Texas A&M AgriLife-Live Oak County Extension has released the results of its Homemaking, High Point and Rosette Foods divisions.
4-H HIGH POINT OVERALL
Senior Division
• 1st Place - Saeleigh DuBose (buckle donated by Gregg and Melissa Goebel)
2nd Place - Shambryn DuBose (buckle donated by Luke, Erynn and Layne Pullin)
3rd Place - Caitlyn Wientjes (buckle donated by Nevin Shultz)
Intermediate Division
• 1st Place - Blaine Ainsworth (buckle donated by Tommy Williams)
2nd Place (Tie) - Julie Jones and Lily Ham (buckle donated by Lloyd and Sheila Wientjes)
3rd Place - Tres Jones (buckle donated by Nevin Shultz)
Junior Division
• 1st Place - Kaisley Garner (buckle donated by Dustin and Tracy Favor)
2nd Place - Clayson Younts (buckle donated by Krystal Studlar)
3rd Place - Lilyanne Murphy (buckle donated by Nevin Shultz)
High Point Buckle Cups
• The Eager Baker High Point Buckle Cup in Memory of Gene Monse, which was donated by Joyce Monse, Krystal Studlar, and Erynn Pullin, went to Janna Jones.
• The Young Crafter High Point Buckle Cup in Memory of Cindy Studlar, which was once again donated by Monse, Studlar and Pullin, went to Ellanore Murphy.
4-H HOMEMAKING RESULTS
Senior Division (grades 9-12)
• Sofia Alvarado earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods
• Zachary Bernal earned one Blue Rosette in Arts & Crafts
• Blair Brown earned one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Foods
• Hope Carroll earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods
• Breana Daniels earned one Blue Rosette and one Red Ribbon in Foods
• Zachary Davis earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods
• Sadie Desselle earned one Blue Ribbon and one Red Ribbon in Foods
• Saeleigh DuBose earned two Blue Rosettes in Arts & Crafts, one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Photography and two Blue Ribbons in Foods
• Shambryn DuBose earned one Blue Ribbon in Arts & Crafts, one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Photography and two Blue Ribbons in Foods
• Emilee Fisher earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods
• Kyndal Kopplin earned two Blue Rosettes in Arts & Crafts and one Red Ribbon in Foods
• Taten Kopplin earned one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Foods
• Turner Lee earned one Blue Ribbon and one Red Ribbon in Foods
• Michelle Lindholm earned one Blue Ribbon in Foods
• Jacquelynn Sindt earned one Blue Rosette in Clothing
• Jake Snider earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods
• Holten Wieding earned one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Foods
• Caitlyn Wientjes earned one Blue Rosette in Arts & Crafts, one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Photography and one Blue Rosette and one Red Ribbon in Foods
• Brannan Woelfel earned one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Photography and one Blue Rosette in Foods
• Carsyn Woodin earned one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Foods
• Kourtney Zamzow earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods
Intermediate Division (grades 6-8)
• Blaine Ainsworth earned two Blue Rosettes in Arts & Crafts, two Blue Rosettes in Photography and two Blue Ribbons in Foods
• Emma Alvarado earned two Red Ribbons in Foods
• Samantha Balew-Holmes earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods
• Lena Kate Bowen earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods
• Elle Carriger earned two Blue Rosettes in Foods
• Brennan Davis earned one Blue Ribbon and one Red Ribbon in Foods
• William Davis earned one Blue Ribbon in Foods
• Annorah Dingler earned one Blue Ribbon and one Red Ribbon in Foods
• D’Andra Fernandez earned one Blue Ribbon in Foods
• Natalia Fernandez earned one Blue Ribbon and one Red Ribbon in Foods
• Avery Goebel earned one Blue Rosette and one Red Ribbon in Foods
• Lily Ham earned one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Arts & Crafts, two Blue Ribbons in Photography and two Blue Ribbons in Foods
• Jimmie “Tres” Jones earned one Blue Rosette in Clothing, one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Arts & Crafts, one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Photography and one Blue Ribbon and one Red Ribbon in Foods
• Julie Jones earned one Blue Rosette in Clothing, two Blue Ribbons in Arts & Crafts, one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Photography and two Blue Ribbons in Foods
• John Jostes earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods
• Spencer Lee earned one Red Ribbon in Foods
• Kalianna Mallia earned one Blue Rosette in Arts & Crafts, two Blue Ribbons in Photography and one Blue Ribbon and one Red Ribbon in Foods
• Piper Moffet earned one Blue Rosette in Arts & Crafts, one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Photography and two Blue Ribbons in Foods
• Peyton Morton earned one Blue Rosette in Clothing
• Ava Ruiz earned one Red Ribbon in Foods
• Clare Snider earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods
• Courtney Wientjes earned two Blue Rosettes in Arts & Crafts, one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Photography and one Blue Ribbon and one Red Ribbon in Foods
• Jaxsen Woodin earned one Blue Ribbon in Foods
Junior Division (grades 3-5)
• Trey Ainsworth earned one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Arts & Crafts, one Blue Ribbon in Photography and one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Foods
• Calvin Alexander earned one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Arts & Crafts and two Blue Ribbons in Foods
• Oliver Avila earned two Blue Ribbons in Arts & Crafts
• Ainslee Bowen earned one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Foods
• Hunter Brosig earned two Blue Ribbons in Arts & Crafts, two Blue Ribbons in Photography and two Blue Ribbons in Foods
• Beau Brown earned one Blue Rosette in Arts & Crafts, one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Photography and one Blue Ribbon in Foods
• Jack Carriger earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods
• Behlie Cockrell earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods
• Attica DeLaCruz earned one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Arts & Crafts and one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Foods
• Kaisley Garner earned two Blue Rosettes in Clothing, one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Arts & Crafts, two Blue Rosettes in Photography and one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Foods
• Alexa Goebel earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods
• Joslyn Jones earned one Blue Rosette in Clothing, two Blue Rosettes in Arts & Crafts, one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Photography and two Blue Ribbons in Foods
• Sam Jostes earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods
• Khylie Kerr earned one Red Ribbon in Foods
• Lillian Leeton earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods
• Heidi Liska earned one Blue Ribbon and one Red Ribbon in Foods
• Hunter Liska earned one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Foods
• Kaimen Lugo earned one Blue Ribbon and one Red Ribbon in Foods
• Caleb Morton earned one Blue Ribbon in Arts & Crafts
• Lilyanne Murphy earned two Blue Rosettes in Clothing, two Blue Rosettes in Arts & Crafts, two Blue Ribbons in Photography and two Blue Ribbons in Foods
• Kacella Odegard earned one Blue Rosette in Clothing
• Guy Owen earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods
• Elizabeth Perrenot earned one Blue Rosette in Clothing, two Blue Ribbons in Arts & Crafts, two Blue Ribbons in Photography and one Blue Ribbon and one Red Ribbon in Foods
• Adeline Rocha earned one Blue Rosette in Arts & Crafts, one Blue Ribbon in Photography and one Blue Ribbon in Foods
• Austin Sidnt earned one Blue Rosette in Arts & Crafts and two Blue Ribbons in Photography
• Levi Stewart earned one Blue Rosette in Foods
• Natalie Valverde earned one Blue Rosette in Clothing and two Blue Ribbons in Photography
• Hunter Wilson earned two Blue Ribbons in Foods
• Cadence Younts earned two Blue Rosettes in Photography and one Blue Ribbon and one Red Ribbon in Foods
• Clayson Younts earned two Blue Rosettes in Arts & Crafts, one Blue Rosette and one Blue Ribbon in Photography and two Blue Ribbons in Foods
4-H ROSETTE FOODS RESULTS
• Elle Carriger (George West 4-H), Class A-Candy, Golden Samoan Bon Bons
• Levi Stewart (George West 4-H), Class B-Cookies, Almond Glazed Sugar Cookies
• Ainslee Bowen (Kuntry Kids 4-H), Class C-Bar Cookies, Lemon Bars
• Taten Kopplin (Three Rivers 4-H), Class D-Specialty Cookies/Bars. Celebration Brownies
• Avery Goebel (Longhorn 4-H), Class E-Quick Breads, Jalapeno Cheese Bread
• Trey Ainsworth (Kuntry Kids 4-H), Class F-Sweet Quick Breads, Pistachio Pudding Quick Bread
• Brannan Woelfel (Three Rivers 4-H), Class G-Layered Cakes, Hummingbird Cake
• Holten Wieding (Three Rivers 4-H), Class H-Single Layer Cakes, Pineapple Crush Cake
• Breana Daniels (George West 4-H), Class I-Cakes, Old Fashion Lemon Bundt Cake
• Attica DeLa Cruz (Three Rivers 4-H), Class J-Pound Cakes, Lemon-Lime Pound Cake
• Kaisley Garner (Three Rivers 4-H), Class K-Specialty Cakes, Green Goddess Cake with Pistachio Icing
• Elle Carriger (George West 4-H), Class L-Plain Yeast Breads, Homemade Crescent Rolls
• Hunter Liska (George West 4-H), Class M-Yeast Breads, Red, White and Blue Kolaches
• Blair Brown (Three Rivers 4-H), Class N-Fruit Pies, Cherry Pie
• Carsyn Woodin (Nueces River Valley 4-H), Class O-Nut Pies, Old Fashioned Pecan Pie
• Caitlyn Wientjes (Three Rivers 4-H), Class P-Cupcakes, Apple Pie Cupcakes
