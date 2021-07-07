24 found in truck after stop by GW officer

A traffic stop by a George West Police Department officer conducted on a suspicious truck tractor just off Interstate 37 and U.S. Highway 59 resulted in the discovery of 24 undocumented immigrants.
As the officer approached the truck, he noticed the passenger door begin to open, so he quickly made his way to shut it and kept 24 undocumented immigrants from escaping. The stop took place on June 18 just before 8 p.m.
“The officer received a BOLO (be on the lookout) warning from border patrol about this vehicle,” said George West Police Department Chief David Perkins “They don’t care about these people. Before backup arrived, my officer was in a 24-to-one situation. We’re outnumbered. We’re overwhelmed.”
Live Oak County deputies and investigators were on scene, as well as EMS, to evaluate the 20 men and four women found inside.
“It takes border patrol agents some time to get here from Freer and take custody of the illegal aliens,” said Perkins. “It gives EMS enough time to check out each person, but it definitely ties up our officers. We are already short-handed as it is, so incidents like this definitely hurt us, and it’s been happening a lot lately.”
This particular incident was transferred to Homeland Security Investigators who will be prosecuting the driver for smuggling those detained.
Officials said the group included Mexican and Guatemalan nationals, but could not release any other details pending the ongoing investigation.
The driver and witnesses were booked into the Live Oak County jail later that night.
Chief Perkins also commented on the most recent bailout within the city limits, where an individual in custody ran away and began knocking on doors and windows asking to use the phone.
A notification through the Hyper-reach Program alerted residents about three subjects that had fled near U.S. Highway 281 and Lamar Street at 12:55 a.m. June 21.
“The driver was a U.S. citizen and admitted he was getting paid to transport these individuals that he had just picked up 45 minutes prior to being stopped,” said Perkins. “He was able to slip out of the cuffs before running away and causing a distraction so the two undocumented immigrants could run away also. Thankfully a resident who was startled by the banging called 911, and officers were able to find and detain him.”
The driver was arrested for smuggling and evading arrest.
The other two undocumented immigrants were never found.
Perkins said GWPD has been involved in four pursuits on their own and assisted with 10 others just within the last month.
“There’s definitely been an increase, but there’s only so much we can do,” he said. “Unfortunately for us, we cannot just run through fences and destroy lives and property. George West is a safe community, but just like any other community, all it takes is one incident to cause panic and concern.”
Perkins said it is important for residents to lock the doors to their vehicles and homes and not to let anyone inside their homes in this type of situation.
“I’m not going to say they’re harmless because I’d be lying,” he said. “Don’t let them in. Please call us and let us do our job. The safety of our community is incumbent on all of us working together. If you see suspicious activity call us and let us know.”
