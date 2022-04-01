The Community Council of South Central Texas (CCSCT) announced recently it was selected as a recipient for the THDHCA Housing Stability Services Emergency Rental Assistance 2 Program, for a total amount of $3.2 Million.
The program provides assistance to local communities and non-profits to assist income eligible households to help them maintain or obtain stable housing. The program is funded by the US Treasury through the Emergency Rental Assistance2 Program.
HSS released a NOFA for $84,000,000 in ERA2 HSS funds to the public in November 2021, and in response to that NOFA, HSS received 81 applications requesting a total of $196,971,475. On March 10, the TDHCA Board approved awards to the 44 highest scoring applications, in order to provide housing stabilization services in total contracts amounting to $84,000,000.
Among the top scoring recipients was Community Council of South Central Texas.
CCSCT plans to provide housing stability services to assist eligible households in 22 counties: Atascosa, Bandera, Comal, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Kinney, LaSalle, Live Oak, Maverick, McMullen, Medina, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, Wilson and Zavala. Services include temporary housing along with case management services related to housing stability, assistance with moving expenses, deposit assistance (rental, utility, and/or pet) for lease agreements of at least 6 months.
Along with serving other income eligible households, CCSCT will provide housing stability services to survivors of domestic abuse or human trafficking, Veterans, older adults and those with disabilities.
“In 2021 CCSCT conducted a Community Needs Assessment,” stated Executive Director Bobby Deike, “…safe and affordable housing was identified as one of the top 5 needs in the CCSCT services area. The ERA2 Grant will compliment other rent assistance services CCSCT provides, in order to make an impact on this need.”
Information provided by the CCSCT