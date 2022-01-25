The 2022 election cycle is presenting many changes this year. With redistricting throughout the State, all 31 State Senate seats are up for election, along with all 15 State Board of Education positions. 

Registers voters, who will be receiving new voter registration cards due to the area’s recent redistricting, are invited to attend the Live Oak County Republican Party Candidate Forum, where 32 candidates have agreed to participate. The forum will present each candidate’s stances ahead of the Mar. 1, primary.

As Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff is retiring after over 30 years of service, and two commissioners are also retiring, Live Oak County citizens have a very vested interest in these contested races. 

The following are the candidates attending the forum: 

U.S. Congressional District 15

• Sara Canaday

• Aizar Cavazos Jr.    

• Monica De La Cruz   

• Mauro Garza

Governor

• Daniel Harrison

Land Commissioner 

• Rufus Lopez

• Dr. Jon Spiers  

Texas Railroad Commissioner

• Sarah Stogner

• Dawayne Tipton

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5

• Clint Morgan

Member, State Board of Education, District 3

• Lana Jean Holland

State Senator, District 21

• Julie Dahlberg

State Representative, District 31

• Alena Berlanga  

• Ryan Guillen, incumbent

• Captain (Ret.) Mike Monreal  

Justice, 13th Court of Appeals, Place 3

• Ysmael Fonseca 

• Aaron Pena

District Judge, 36th Judicial District

• Starr Bauer, incumbent  

District Judge, 156th Judicial District

• Patrick Flanigan, incumbent

County Judge

• Alan Bluhm

• Clay Jostes

• James L.  Liska

County Clerk

• Donna Van Way

County Commissioner, Pct. 2

• Randy Kopplin

• Vance Roberts

• Mark Zamzow

County Commissioner, Pct. 4

• Asencion “Joey” Rodriquez

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2

• Geneva Garcia, incumbent

The candidate forum will be held on Monday, Jan. 25, at the Barn at Katzfey Ranches, 199 County Road 440 in George West. The program begins at 6 p.m. with each candidate having the opportunity to present a three-minute speech, along with their campaign information. 

For more information,     visit liveoakcountyrepublicanparty.com

Information provided by the Live Oak County Republican Party 

Recommended for you