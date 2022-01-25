The 2022 election cycle is presenting many changes this year. With redistricting throughout the State, all 31 State Senate seats are up for election, along with all 15 State Board of Education positions.
Registers voters, who will be receiving new voter registration cards due to the area’s recent redistricting, are invited to attend the Live Oak County Republican Party Candidate Forum, where 32 candidates have agreed to participate. The forum will present each candidate’s stances ahead of the Mar. 1, primary.
As Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff is retiring after over 30 years of service, and two commissioners are also retiring, Live Oak County citizens have a very vested interest in these contested races.
The following are the candidates attending the forum:
U.S. Congressional District 15
• Sara Canaday
• Aizar Cavazos Jr.
• Monica De La Cruz
• Mauro Garza
Governor
• Daniel Harrison
Land Commissioner
• Rufus Lopez
• Dr. Jon Spiers
Texas Railroad Commissioner
• Sarah Stogner
• Dawayne Tipton
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5
• Clint Morgan
Member, State Board of Education, District 3
• Lana Jean Holland
State Senator, District 21
• Julie Dahlberg
State Representative, District 31
• Alena Berlanga
• Ryan Guillen, incumbent
• Captain (Ret.) Mike Monreal
Justice, 13th Court of Appeals, Place 3
• Ysmael Fonseca
• Aaron Pena
District Judge, 36th Judicial District
• Starr Bauer, incumbent
District Judge, 156th Judicial District
• Patrick Flanigan, incumbent
County Judge
• Alan Bluhm
• Clay Jostes
• James L. Liska
County Clerk
• Donna Van Way
County Commissioner, Pct. 2
• Randy Kopplin
• Vance Roberts
• Mark Zamzow
County Commissioner, Pct. 4
• Asencion “Joey” Rodriquez
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2
• Geneva Garcia, incumbent
The candidate forum will be held on Monday, Jan. 25, at the Barn at Katzfey Ranches, 199 County Road 440 in George West. The program begins at 6 p.m. with each candidate having the opportunity to present a three-minute speech, along with their campaign information.
For more information, visit liveoakcountyrepublicanparty.com
Information provided by the Live Oak County Republican Party