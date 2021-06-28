42 found smuggled in trailer, McMullen case heads to U.S. Attorney

A single traffic stop by a McMullen County Sheriff’s Office deputy led to the discovery of 42 undocumented immigrants being smuggled inside of an 18 wheeler box truck.
McMullen County Sheriff Emmett Shelton said the driver was stopped on state Highway 16 at Cinco Millas Road, traveling northbound from Freer to San Antonio around 3 a.m. June 6.
After a brief discussion, the truck driver’s story “quickly fell apart” and he was asked to open the back door of the trailer.
“The driver voluntarily opened the doors for the deputy,” said Shelton. “As soon as he opened them, the deputy could see a group of people standing at the edge. He escorted the driver to go to the weigh station and the rest of our deputies and border patrol were called in to help get these people safely out.”
Shelton said the weigh station provided better lighting and a chance for the deputies and border patrol agents to safely check out each undocumented immigrant and detain the driver.
The group of 42 included 39 adults and three unaccompanied juveniles. Six of the adults were women, one of whom was treated for heat exhaustion by EMS.
“We gave them six cases of water and had fans on to help with air circulation,” he said. “Once border patrol showed up with multiple vans and buses, we began to identify them one by one and had our K-9 do an inspection, as well.”
Shelton said the driver, Carl A. Bernstein, 53, from Plainview, New York, was arrested for 42 counts of smuggling and is being held at Atascosa County Jail.
“The driver had multiple pellets of polyurethane and they were not properly strapped inside,” he said. “If that truck had been involved in a wreck and flipped, those people would’ve been in a very dangerous situation. These smugglers have absolutely no regard for human life.”
Shelton said Bernstein was originally charged by the state because initially the Assistant U.S. Attorney Jose Homero Ramirez did not want to prosecute the case.
“We have been working closely with Homeland Security investigators out of Laredo and have always worked on our own cases,” he said. “Due to the number of people involved we figured they would want to take the case, but they declined. After Ramirez and I spoke privately, we decided there was just a breakdown in communication and he decided to take the case so the driver can be brought to justice.”
Shelton said this would be the first case in his entire service he would be transferring a case to the AUSA’s office.
“Since we have never worked together they were a little surprised,” he said. “But they have better resources and assets that we don’t. The case is currently under investigation but we were able to determine that the driver was being paid to transport these people.”
During regular duty alone, the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office detained 86 individuals, recovered four stolen vehicles, had four pursuits, and five arrests and 12 individuals fled.
Deputies were able to detain 38 more individuals, but had 31 escape, were involved in two pursuits and recovered three more vehicles during Stonegarden duty.
“We’ve put ourselves on the map here recently because the federal government is not coming to help,” said Shelton. “We work closely with Freer border patrol agents and are always looking for ways to keep McMullen safe.”
Public Affairs Officer for the US Attorney’s Office Angela Dodge did not respond to emails or phone calls in time for press.
