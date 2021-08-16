7-year-old TR girl lands record fish

Six months after reeling in a record blue catfish in Lake Corpus Christi, Aubrie Guerra of Three Rivers reeled in recognition from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for her efforts.
Aubrie, age 7, caught the 44-inch fish that weighed in at just over 50 pounds in January. She received a Big Fish Award certificate from TPWD confirming the record catch in late July.
The daughter of Fred and Mayra Guerra, Aubrie, who will be a second-grader at Three Rivers Elementary, has been fishing since she was 3 or 4, her father said.
Aubrie said catching such a large fish is something special she’ll always remember.
“I felt great because I’ve never caught a fish that big and it’s a big deal,” she said.
Asked what she enjoys most about fishing, Aubrie said, “That I get to fish with my dad and it’s very fun spending time with him.”
In order to prove it was Aubrie who caught the fish, Fred had to send a video of the award-winning catch to TPWD.
“We usually fish Choke Canyon,” Fred said. “I’m good friends with Bud Council (owner of Bud’s Bait & Tackle, located on Highway 72 across from Choke Canyon) and back in January he invited me to go fishing for catfish at Lake Corpus Christi.
“We were fishing out of a boat off an island and there was a good mudflat,” Fred said. “We caught quite a few big ones.
“Aubrie had the rod in her hand the whole time, and I’ve got the video to prove she’s the one who caught it. We didn’t realize until we got it to the shore that it was a 50-pound fish.”
Game wardens were called to verify the catch, but the park was short-staffed because of COVID-19 precautions. The Guerras were able to weigh the fish on a scale at the lake house, and its length was also confirmed at 44 inches.
“She now holds the youth angler record and the full record,” Fred said. “She’s caught some decent sized fish before, but nothing like that. I told her now she’s going to expect a 50-pound fish every time she goes out. I don’t know if she understands how rare those are.
“None of us has ever caught a fish that big on a rod and reel. Usually if you catch a fish that big, it’s on juglines or trotlines.”
Fred said his daughter was thrilled to be able to land such a prized catch.
“She was kind of at a loss for words,” he said. “As she gets older she will realize how important this was and just how special. It took her about 12 or 13 minutes.”
Being able to reel in such a big fish showed remarkable strength and patience, especially for a person so young.
“We told her, ‘Whatever you’ve got, keep bringing it in,’” Fred said. “We knew whatever this was, she was going to be happy. I was impressed with her having the patience to sit there and wait it out.”
